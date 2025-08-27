Altor Locks Expands The ICON™ Product Line with New Gooseneck Trailer Lock, Debuts at NATDA Trailer Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altor Locks, an engineering-led security company redefining physical protection in the age of power tools, today announced The ICON™ Gooseneck Trailer Lock. The new model expands Altor’s flagship ICON product line, building on the proven success of its bumper-pull version, and will be unveiled at the NATDA Trailer Show, the leading national trade event for light- and medium-duty trailer dealers and manufacturers.

Engineered with Altor’s patented power-tool-resistant design, The ICON Gooseneck Lock delivers next level protection against angle grinders, reciprocating saws, drills and brute force attacks. Cast in hardened steel and featuring a disc-detainer lock core, the lock provides unmatched theft deterrence for gooseneck trailers—popular among contractors, farmers, RV owners, and commercial haulers.

“Our mission has always been to give trailer owners the confidence to Do More, Worry Less,” said Gregg Woods, National Sales Manager at Altor Locks. “With The ICON Gooseneck Lock, we’re meeting the demand from dealers and end users who want the same proven ICON protection for their gooseneck trailers.”

The ICON Gooseneck Lock will be available for dealer pre-orders at the NATDA Trailer Show, Booth 2245, with shipments beginning Fall 2025.

Altor Locks is an engineering-led manufacturer redefining physical security in the age of power tools. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Altor designs and manufactures patented, power tool resistant trailer and RV locks trusted by consumers, fleets, and dealers nationwide. Its flagship ICON™ product line is engineered to withstand power-tool attacks, pry methods, and extreme weather—setting a new benchmark for heavy-duty towing security. Learn more at www.altorlocks.com.

