Tevogen Bio Highlights Proprietary Assets and Upcoming Valuation Disclosure

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today updated investors of its significant internally developed assets, which under U.S. GAAP accounting rules are not reflected on the Company’s balance sheet, yet represent substantial long-term value. Tevogen will provide detailed information and valuation of these assets in the coming days.

Tevogen’s key assets include:

Intellectual Property Portfolio – Three wholly owned, granted U.S. patents and twelve pending U.S. patents, including two in artificial intelligence.



Drug Development Platforms – ExacTcell™: highly purified, target-specific CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL).



Artificial Intelligence Technology & Partnerships – Strategic collaborations with Microsoft and Databricks supporting:

• PredicTcell™, AI algorithms predicting peptide–T cell receptor interactions, accelerating development and expanding Tevogen’s pipeline.

• AdapTcell™, AI models decoding HLA–T cell interactions, furthering immune system insights and reveal new therapeutic paths.



Clinical Pipeline – Therapeutics designed to treat cancers while enabling patients to continue oncology care, with opportunistic expansion into non-oncology indications leveraging ExacTcell.



Funding and Cash Reserves – Access to line of credit and well-capitalized for current operations.



Facilities – Drug discovery lab at CIC Philadelphia and headquarters in New Jersey. Ongoing efforts to establish internal GMP manufacturing capabilities.





"The accounting treatment of internally developed assets may not fully capture their value, but our wholly owned intellectual property, proprietary platforms, advanced AI technologies, strategic partnerships, discovery lab, and manufacturing facility in development are foundational drivers of Tevogen’s growth and long-term value creation," said Dr. Ryan Saadi, Tevogen’s Founder and CEO.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

