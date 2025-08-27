Niman Ranch Celebrates 30th Anniversary of its Pork Company; Awards Over $280,000 to Next Generation of Family Farmers

Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last weekend, Niman Ranch, the pioneering natural meat brand, gathered its network of hog farmers, partners and supporters for its annual Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration, a tradition that honors the people at the heart of its mission. At the center of the festivities, the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation awarded over $280,000 in scholarships and grants to young farmers and future rural leaders, reinforcing its long-standing efforts to help family farms thrive for generations to come.

This year’s event carried special significance as Niman Ranch celebrates the 30th anniversary of the pork company’s launch in 1995 when Paul Willis sold his first pigs in partnership with cattle rancher Bill Niman to be served at several of San Francisco’s most iconic farm-to-table restaurants. The launch of the Niman Ranch Pork Company occurred at a time when small independent hog farmers were being pushed out by industry consolidation. 30 years later, Niman Ranch continues to demonstrate that farming with care—for the animals, the land and the community—is not only possible, but economically sustainable and deeply valued by consumers across America.

The highlight of the evening was the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation’s award ceremony where over $280,000 was distributed to 64 young farmers and rural leaders in scholarships and grants. Thanks in part to the Foundation’s giving, the average age of a Niman Ranch farmer is 43—more than 15 years younger than the average farmer age in the U.S. This unique success story reflects Niman Ranch’s belief that the future of agriculture depends on empowering the next generation with both opportunity and resources.

A $7,500 scholarship was awarded to Josie Hamilton of Rio Vista, Calif. to support her agricultural law degree. “This scholarship allows me to ease my worries about not only how I can pay for school and living expenses at the present moment, but more importantly, it lessens the amount of loans I will need to repay after college. The reduced loans will allow me to focus on my passion for agriculture and supporting the farming community,” said Josie on the impact of the scholarship. Josie and her family have been Niman Ranch lamb producers for 30 years.

Since its founding in 2006, the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation has distributed more than $2 million to support young farmers. The Foundation is made possible through generous donations from the Niman Ranch community of customers, business partners and consumers—all who share a belief in Niman Ranch’s model of smaller scale, humane farming practices and supporting young farmers. Top donors in 2025 include ButcherBox, Marczyk Fine Foods, Harris Teeter, the Franklin P. & Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Wasatch Meats, West Coast Prime Meats and Mary Ann’s Specialty Foods.

Additionally, at the celebratory dinner Niman Ranch recognized farmers for excellence in sustainability, meat quality and long-term partnerships, including several farmers who celebrated 10-, 20- and 30-year milestones of raising livestock in the Niman Ranch program.

“For 30 years, Niman Ranch has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with independent farmers, proving there is a better way to raise livestock—one rooted in what’s best for the farmer, the animal, the land and our rural communities. Supporting the next generation is how we ensure this way of farming not only endures but thrives,” said Paul Willis, Niman Ranch founding hog farmer.

2025 Scholarship and Grant Recipients Include:

Abigail Steffen, Crofton, NE

Addison Pinkelman, Hartington, NE

Alyssa Frederick, Falls City, NE

Amara White, Colorado Springs, CO

Andrew Arnold, Elizabeth, IL

Andrew Haan, Farmington Hills, MI

Andrew Oberreuter, Danbury, IA

Andrew Olson, Alexis, IL

Autumn Kenyon, Gary, SD

Benuel Stoltzus, Manheim, PA

Brendan O’Brien, Ames, IA

Cade Nolte, Wilton, IA

Caleb Banowetz, Grand Mound, IA

Callie Ferneding, Carroll, IA

Charles Ploeger, Pierson, IA

Christian Q Schwartz, Galesburg, KS

Chevelle Spaulding, Whiting, IA

Colton Eckmann, Cavour, SD

Courtney Rhoads, Tennessee, IL

Dalton Wright, New Market, IA

Drew Becker, Bartelso, IL

Elle Ploeger, Pierson, IA

Elsie Wiebe, Dawson, MN

Emmanuel E Schwartz, Galesburg, KS

Emmet Van Zante, Fremont, IA

Ephraim Van Zante, Fremont, IA

Gavin Engelbrecht, Alexandria, MN

Grant Oaks, Harris, MO

Haley Robb, Doniphan, NE

Jacy Wiese, Bennett, IA

Jonathan Hasenclever, Fort Madison, IA

Josephine Hamilton, Rio Vista, CA

Josie Riggs, Falls City, NE

Laura Steinkamp, Wall Lake, IA

Lauren Kounkel, Sioux City, IA

Lila Vanderlei, Springfield, SD

Lillian Howe, Thurman, IA

Lucas Wenke, Fort Madison, IA

Macy Tiefenthaler, Breda, IA

Madilyn Portner, New Ulm, MN

Mike & Samuel Esh, Alum Bank, PA

Mitchell Czapiewski, Spring Valley, MN

Mitchell Tiefenthaler, Breda, IA

Molly Scott, Wellsville, MO

Morgan Moen, Decorah, IA

Morgan Wegs, Beech Grove, IN

Noah Oberreuter, Danbury, IA

Paige Mehmen, Osage, IA

Peter J Eicher, Parsons, KS

Peyton Wegs, Mt. Sterling, IL

Renee Oberreuter, Danbury, IA

Robert Luke Hert, Sedan, KS

Russell Martin, Beaver Springs, PA

Ryan Roberts, Sidney, IA

Rylee Bundermann, Alexandria, MN

Sadie Kuehn, Ankeny, IA

Sawyer Schmidt, Preston, IA

Seth Engelbrecht, Alexandria, MN

Shane Becker, Bartelso, IL

Shannon Ehrisman, Richfield, PA

Thomas Brand, Lake City, MN

Victoria Ubben, Ankeny, IA

William Kroneman, Luzerne, IA

William Steffen, Crofton, NE

ABOUT NIMAN RANCH

Niman Ranch is a community of over 600 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise pork, beef and lamb traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the Finest-Tasting Meat in the World®. Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in North America to be Certified Humane®. The protein of choice for America’s most celebrated chefs, Niman Ranch is also the premier option for discerning home cooks looking for meats Raised with Care®, with no crates, antibiotics or added hormones—ever.

ABOUT THE NIMAN RANCH NEXT GENERATION FOUNDATION

The Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation awards scholarships and grants to the children and family members of Niman Ranch farmers and ranchers to support their college education, farm improvements and sustainable agriculture practices. The philanthropic arm of natural meat leader Niman Ranch, the Foundation aims to provide opportunities and lessen burdens for the next generation of sustainable and humane farmers and their communities.

Attachment