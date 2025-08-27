Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Own a New Luxury Home at Hilltop by Toll Brothers in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a beautifully designed townhome at Hilltop by Toll Brothers in Reno, Nevada. Move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, presenting a rare opportunity for discerning shoppers to secure a new home on a quick timeline in this premier Reno location.

The stunning three-story townhomes at Hilltop combine elevated design with low-maintenance living. With finished basements, covered patios, and covered decks that extend the living space outdoors, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to complement the Northern Nevada lifestyle. All remaining homes include 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 full baths, 2 half baths, and 2-car garages, ranging from 2,636 to 3,010+ square feet. Move-in ready homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.





“Hilltop isn’t just about the luxury homes, it’s about community, convenience, and a lifestyle that lets you lock, leave, and live fully,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “This is the last chance for home shoppers to be a part of this very special community. There’s truly nothing else like it in Reno, and we’re proud to offer such an exceptional value in this highly desirable location.”

Situated in a private enclave next to Lakeridge Golf Course, Hilltop residents enjoy blended city and mountain scenery, quick access to walking trails, and the convenience of being just minutes from the area's top dining, shopping, and entertainment. With its lock-and-leave lifestyle and beautifully finished interiors, Hilltop delivers the perfect blend of elegance and ease—ideal for full-time residents or second-home owners seeking peace of mind.

Only a few move-in ready homes remain available for sale, and home shoppers are encouraged to schedule a private tour. “Homes of this caliber, in a location this desirable, don’t stay on the market long,” added O’Connell.

The Sales Center is located at 1545 Golf Club Drive in Reno. To learn more or to schedule a tour, contact the Online Sales Team at 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/NV.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98bd0e09-9d9a-46c9-9ee2-f195e645f5b8