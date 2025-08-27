Talonvest Capital Negotiates $21.5M Multifamily Bridge Loan

NEWPORT BEACH, CA., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique commercial real estate advisory firm, has successfully arranged a $21,500,000 bridge loan for the refinance of a newly developed, Class-A multifamily building located in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA. The financing was secured on behalf of EGC Real Estate, a privately held commercial real estate development firm with over four decades of experience, specializing in multifamily and luxury residential properties across Southern California.

Located at 905 South Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, Kanvas Apartments comprises 67 units, featuring 13 studio units, 33 one-bed/one-bath units, and 21 two-bed/one-bath units, as well as a ground-floor retail space. The property stands out from the competition with panoramic rooftop views, on-site parking, high-end finishes, and premium plumbing fixtures. Residents benefit from its proximity to the market, El Super, directly across the street.

Talonvest negotiated the financing with a debt fund, securing a non-recourse, three-year bridge loan with two 12-month extension options. Strategic negotiations secured a 3.95% decrease for the borrower as compared to the pay rate on the previously existing loan.

“The Talonvest team delivered exceptional results, managing the transaction effectively from start to finish,” said Ron Gonen, President of EGC Real Estate. “Their professionalism, attention to detail, and responsiveness were outstanding.”

The Talonvest team representing EGC Real Estate on this assignment included Andrew Marshall, Kim Bishop, Ivan Viramontes, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm that specializes in sourcing innovative capital solutions and offering strategic guidance on capital markets for owners of industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail properties nationwide. Drawing on more than forty years of institutional experience on both the lending and equity sides of the industry, the firm provides a boutique, high-touch approach—remaining fully engaged throughout each assignment to ensure optimal results for its clients. Learn more at www.talonvest.com.





