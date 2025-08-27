KLC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (“KinderCare” or “the Company”) (NYSE: KLC) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired KinderCare securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 9, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/KLC.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the registration statement for the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (2) KinderCare did not provide the "highest quality care possible" at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (3) as a result, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/KLC. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in KinderCare you have until October 16, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

