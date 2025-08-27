Hudbay Resumes Snow Lake Operations after Wildfire Evacuation

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce it has resumed operations in Snow Lake following the decision by the Manitoba Wildfire Service and the Town of Snow Lake to lift the mandatory evacuation order, effective August 22, 2025.

“The emergency preparedness and extensive community response efforts were successful in safeguarding Hudbay’s surface infrastructure and facilities in Manitoba during the wildfires. Thank you to the essential personnel who remained behind, our employees who were part of the volunteer firefighting efforts, and all the first responders who have been working tirelessly these last few months,” said John O'Shaughnessy, Vice President of Hudbay’s Manitoba Business Unit. “We expect a safe return to full operations, and we will continue to work with local and provincial authorities to ensure continued rebuilding of our communities after this difficult wildfire season.”

Hudbay’s comprehensive restart plan has been implemented with a focus on the safety of the Company’s employees and the integrity of Hudbay’s assets. There has been no structural damage to Hudbay’s onsite surface infrastructure and facilities in Snow Lake. Since the evacuation order lifted, the team has completed infrastructure safety review including inspection of the shaft and restart of the underground electrical infrastructure.

Milling activities at the New Britannia mill resumed on August 26 and the full mining workforce at Lalor has returned as of today, August 27. The entire Snow Lake operation is expected to reach full production levels by early September and the Company continues to expect to achieve its 2025 annual guidance metrics in Manitoba despite the wildfire impacts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward- looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward- looking information includes information that relates to, among other things, statements with respect to potential impacts from wildfires on the Company’s operations in Manitoba, including expectations for the return to normal operations at the Lalor mine and the New Britannia and Stall mills and the ability to achieve annual guidance expectations. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events.

Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, assumptions related to the return to normal operations, the ramp-up of production and the ability to achieve annual guidance that, while considered reasonable by Hudbay at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

