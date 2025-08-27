Finanz Informatik Signs Long-Term Contract with Nutanix

SAN JOSE, Calif. and FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Finanz Informatik (FI), today announced that they have decided to enter into a strategic collaboration and have signed a long-term contract. The digitalization partner and central IT service provider for Germany's Savings Banks Finance Group, serving around 50 million customers in Germany, will migrate its Windows and Linux workloads to the Nutanix platform over the next two years. The project is one of the most significant customer deals made by Nutanix in Germany.

FI, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, generated revenues of around € 2.6 billion in 2024. Over the next two years, the company plans to migrate the virtual machines in its data centers to Nutanix's AHV hypervisor. At the same time, FI is focusing on a hyperconverged architecture as part of the migration.

"As an operator of critical infrastructure, our decision-making criteria for choosing Nutanix included the security, availability and cost effectiveness of the solution, as well as a partnership based on trust, intensive exchange and active participation on our part. This is clearly the case with Nutanix and Finanz looks forward to joining Nutanix's Executive Customer Advisory Board," said Dr. Marcus Schröter, Head of End-2-End Workplace and Chief Representative of FI. “The Nutanix platform is a technologically leading and future-proof infrastructure and virtualization platform on which we can both ensure efficient and secure operations and drive our innovations forward.”

“Trust and partnership are the most valuable assets in strategic and long-term business relationships,” emphasized Thomas Herrguth, General Manager, Germany at Nutanix. "The fact that FI, one of the largest and most renowned IT service providers in Germany, has placed this trust in us is a strong signal to the market. Together with the German team, I am very proud of this partnership and will work hard to make it an outstanding success and create long-term value."

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a secure, unified platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 29,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

About FI

Finanz Informatik (FI), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is the digitalization partner of the German Savings Banks Finance Group and one of the largest banking-IT service providers in Europe. Customers include 343 savings banks, 5 federal state banks and DekaBank, 5 state building and loan associations, public insurers and various other companies within the Savings Banks Group and the financial services sector.

Finanz Informatik provides a full range of IT services, including the development and implementation of IT solutions, networks and technical infrastructure as well as data processing centers, consulting, training and support. With the highly efficient comprehensive banking solution OSPlus, it offers one of the leading IT systems in the German banking sector. The portfolio includes further IT services and solutions from subsidiaries and partner companies like Finanz Informatik Technologie Service, Finanz Informatik Solutions Plus, Star Finanz, inasys, web computing and FINMAS.

Finanz Informatik is responsible for servicing 114 million accounts and handles 205 billion technical transactions each year. The company employs more than 5,000 people and together with its subsidiaries and partner companies generates sales of about € 2,6 billion annually.

