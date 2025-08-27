Bicara Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced that management will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 10:55 a.m. ET

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Monday, September 8, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Bicara’s website under Events and Presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following each event.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara’s lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody designed to drive tumor penetration by breaking barriers in the tumor microenvironment that have challenged the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. Specifically, ficerafusp alfa combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this targeted mechanism, ficerafusp alfa reverses the fibrotic and immune-excluded tumor microenvironment driven by TGF-β signaling to enable tumor penetration that drives deep and durable responses. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit www.bicara.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investors

Rachel Frank

IR@bicara.com

Media

Amanda Lazaro

1AB

Amanda@1abmedia.com