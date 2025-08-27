Andrew Ross Joins Symbotic’s Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced the election of Andrew (“Andy”) Ross to its Board of Directors, effective August 26, 2025.

Mr. Ross currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), a global leader in the design and manufacture of motion and control technologies. He has spent over 25 years at Parker. Prior to his current roles, he served as Vice President and President of Parker’s Fluid Connectors Group, after holding the positions of Vice President and President of Parker’s Engineered Materials Group. Before joining Parker, Mr. Ross held sales and product marketing roles at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions (then Busak + Shamban GmbH), after beginning his career at Norfolk Southern Corporation.

“I am excited to welcome Andy to our Board of Directors. As the leader of a company recognized for its outstanding culture and values, he brings not only deep operational expertise but also a proven ability to foster environments where people and innovation thrive,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “His insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our own culture and pursue our long-term growth ambitions.”

“It is an exciting time to be joining Symbotic’s Board and I look forward to leveraging my experience at Parker and applying those learnings to support Symbotic’s continued growth and innovation,” said Mr. Ross. “I have long admired Symbotic for its cutting-edge, disruptive technology and am honored to be a part of the team moving forward.”

Mr. Ross received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Saint Francis, an Executive MBA from Case Western Reserve University, and a Master of Arts in Applied Communications from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI).

