URBN Reports Record Q2 Sales and Income

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced record net income of $143.9 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.58 for the three months ended July 31, 2025. For the six months ended July 31, 2025, net income was a record $252.2 million and earnings per diluted share were $2.73.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2025, increased 11.3% to a record $1.50 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7.8%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5.6%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 6.7% at Free People, 5.7% at Anthropologie and 4.2% at Urban Outfitters. Subscription segment net sales increased by 53.2% primarily driven by a 48.1% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter. Wholesale segment net sales increased 18.1% driven by a 19.5% increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers.

For the six months ended July 31, 2025, total Company net sales increased 11.0% to a record $2.83 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7.1%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5.2%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 6.3% at Anthropologie, 5.0% at Free People and 3.2% at Urban Outfitters. Subscription segment net sales increased by 56.1% primarily driven by a 50.3% increase in average active subscribers in the current period versus the prior year period. Wholesale segment net sales increased 21.0% driven by a 22.4% increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers.

“We are proud to announce record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for the quarter,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our success was broad-based, with all five brands achieving positive comparable sales across all geographies. We saw exceptional performance across all of our segments – Retail, Subscription, and Wholesale – and believe these results reflect the strength of our brands, the effectiveness of our strategy, and the talent of our teams. We are confident in our continued momentum,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and six-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales by brand Anthropologie $ 606,954 $ 569,100 $ 1,176,885 $ 1,095,485 Free People 415,014 365,129 768,126 683,820 Urban Outfitters 333,171 316,715 606,676 586,973 Nuuly 138,932 90,696 263,286 168,638 Menus & Venues 10,684 10,319 19,283 17,775 Total Company $ 1,504,755 $ 1,351,959 $ 2,834,256 $ 2,552,691 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,289,269 $ 1,196,456 $ 2,419,779 $ 2,259,141 Subscription Segment 138,932 90,696 263,286 168,638 Wholesale Segment 76,554 64,807 151,191 124,912 Total Company $ 1,504,755 $ 1,351,959 $ 2,834,256 $ 2,552,691

For the three months ended July 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 113 basis points compared to the three months ended July 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 14.8% to $566.2 million from $493.3 million. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to improved Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by lower markdowns at the Urban Outfitters brand and leverage in occupancy costs due to the increase in comparable Retail segment and Subscription segment net sales. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate.

For the six months ended July 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 191 basis points compared to the six months ended July 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 17.0% to $1.06 billion from $901.7 million. The gross profit rate benefited from a non-recurring gain of $4.8 million, or 17 basis points, recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and store impairment and lease abandonment charges of $4.6 million, or 18 basis points, recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 not repeated in the current year period. The remaining 156 basis point increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to improved Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by lower markdowns at the Urban Outfitters brand and leverage in occupancy costs due to the increase in comparable Retail segment and Subscription segment net sales. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate.

As of July 31, 2025, total inventory increased by $91.5 million, or 15.1%, compared to total inventory as of July 31, 2024. Total Retail segment inventory increased by 15.0% and comparable Retail segment inventory increased by 11.3%. Wholesale segment inventory increased by 16.4%. The increase in inventory for both segments was due to increased sales and planned early receipts of merchandise.

For the three months ended July 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $43.6 million, or 12.5%, compared to the three months ended July 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses deleveraged 28 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the three months ended July 31, 2024. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores net sales growth.

For the six months ended July 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $70.7 million, or 10.4%, compared to the six months ended July 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses leveraged 16 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the six months ended July 31, 2024. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily related to lower litigation expenses in the current year period as compared to the prior year period. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores net sales growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2025, was 21.5%, compared to 23.0% in the three months ended July 31, 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2025, was 21.5%, compared to 23.2% in the six months ended July 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and six months ended July 31, 2025, was primarily attributable to the ratio of foreign taxable earnings to global taxable earnings and the release of certain state and local valuation allowances.

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2025, was a record $143.9 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.58. Net income for the six months ended July 31, 2025, was a record $252.2 million and earnings per diluted share were $2.73.

On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the six months ended July 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 3.3 million shares for approximately $152 million. During the twelve months ended January 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 1.2 million shares for approximately $52 million. As of July 31, 2025, 14.7 million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the six months ended July 31, 2025, the Company opened a total of 27 new retail locations including: 19 Free People stores (including 10 FP Movement stores), 4 Anthropologie stores and 4 Urban Outfitters stores; and closed 4 retail locations including: 2 Free People stores and 2 Urban Outfitters stores.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 257 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 247 Free People stores (including 73 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 243 Anthropologie stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 9 Menus & Venues restaurants; 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores as of July 31, 2025. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment. Nuuly is primarily a women’s apparel subscription rental service which offers a wide selection of rental product from the Company’s own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined, "Anthropologie" refers to the Company’s Anthropologie and Terrain brands and "Free People" refers to the Company’s Free People and FP Movement brands.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,504,755 $ 1,351,959 $ 2,834,256 $ 2,552,691 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 938,594 858,674 1,779,031 1,646,420 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges — — — 4,601 Gross profit 566,161 493,285 1,055,225 901,670 Selling, general and administrative expenses 391,774 348,150 752,611 681,911 Income from operations 174,387 145,135 302,614 219,759 Other income, net 8,886 7,429 18,532 13,675 Income before income taxes 183,273 152,564 321,146 233,434 Income tax expense 39,408 35,079 68,934 54,184 Net income $ 143,865 $ 117,485 $ 252,212 $ 179,250 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.26 $ 2.78 $ 1.93 Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.24 $ 2.73 $ 1.89 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 89,667,451 93,071,401 90,692,646 93,097,694 Diluted 91,167,981 94,684,003 92,304,624 94,842,065 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 62.4 % 63.5 % 62.8 % 64.5 % Store impairment and lease abandonment charges — — — 0.2 % Gross profit 37.6 % 36.5 % 37.2 % 35.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 26.0 % 25.8 % 26.5 % 26.7 % Income from operations 11.6 % 10.7 % 10.7 % 8.6 % Other income, net 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.5 % Income before income taxes 12.2 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 9.1 % Income tax expense 2.6 % 2.6 % 2.4 % 2.1 % Net income 9.6 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 7.0 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) July 31, January 31, July 31, 2025 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,171 $ 290,481 $ 209,129 Marketable securities 290,664 319,949 352,360 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,388, $1,384 and $1,429, respectively 86,922 74,014 78,749 Inventory 696,199 621,146 604,667 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213,356 187,206 228,966 Total current assets 1,619,312 1,492,796 1,473,871 Property and equipment, net 1,376,811 1,331,077 1,314,923 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,011,840 942,666 941,404 Marketable securities 366,336 410,208 209,469 Other assets 336,494 342,733 319,156 Total Assets $ 4,710,793 $ 4,519,480 $ 4,258,823 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 335,985 $ 295,767 $ 299,351 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 227,105 227,149 227,987 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 533,058 552,763 483,080 Total current liabilities 1,096,148 1,075,679 1,010,418 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 953,025 871,209 875,174 Other non-current liabilities 81,228 101,088 131,798 Total Liabilities 2,130,401 2,047,976 2,017,390 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 89,696,293, 92,281,748 and 92,260,283 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 9 Additional paid-in-capital 7,277 15,067 — Retained earnings 2,604,741 2,503,068 2,279,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,635 ) (46,640 ) (38,432 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,580,392 2,471,504 2,241,433 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,710,793 $ 4,519,480 $ 4,258,823





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 252,212 $ 179,250 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61,400 56,552 Non-cash lease expense 106,546 103,146 Provision for deferred income taxes 11,608 9,208 Share-based compensation expense 14,956 15,556 Amortization of tax credit investment 8,587 8,760 Store impairment and lease abandonment charges — 4,601 Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 262 420 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (12,025 ) (11,606 ) Inventory (70,611 ) (54,050 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (25,095 ) (48,318 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,336 16,858 Operating lease liabilities (120,130 ) (116,563 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 251,046 163,814 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (107,549 ) (98,854 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (220,293 ) (166,428 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 295,861 204,145 Net cash used in investing activities (31,981 ) (61,137 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 928 851 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (151,935 ) (52,262 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (21,144 ) (14,977 ) Tax credit investment liability payments (8,437 ) (2,713 ) Net cash used in financing activities (180,588 ) (69,101 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,213 (2,768 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 41,690 30,808 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 290,481 178,321 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 332,171 $ 209,129



