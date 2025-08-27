URBN Reports Record Q2 Sales and Income

 | Source: Urban Outfitters, Inc. Urban Outfitters, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced record net income of $143.9 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.58 for the three months ended July 31, 2025. For the six months ended July 31, 2025, net income was a record $252.2 million and earnings per diluted share were $2.73.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2025, increased 11.3% to a record $1.50 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7.8%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5.6%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 6.7% at Free People, 5.7% at Anthropologie and 4.2% at Urban Outfitters. Subscription segment net sales increased by 53.2% primarily driven by a 48.1% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter. Wholesale segment net sales increased 18.1% driven by a 19.5% increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers.

For the six months ended July 31, 2025, total Company net sales increased 11.0% to a record $2.83 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7.1%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5.2%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 6.3% at Anthropologie, 5.0% at Free People and 3.2% at Urban Outfitters. Subscription segment net sales increased by 56.1% primarily driven by a 50.3% increase in average active subscribers in the current period versus the prior year period. Wholesale segment net sales increased 21.0% driven by a 22.4% increase in Free People wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers.

“We are proud to announce record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for the quarter,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our success was broad-based, with all five brands achieving positive comparable sales across all geographies. We saw exceptional performance across all of our segments – Retail, Subscription, and Wholesale – and believe these results reflect the strength of our brands, the effectiveness of our strategy, and the talent of our teams. We are confident in our continued momentum,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and six-month periods were as follows:

 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 July 31,  July 31,
 2025  2024  2025  2024
Net sales by brand          
Anthropologie$606,954  $569,100  $1,176,885  $1,095,485
Free People 415,014   365,129   768,126   683,820
Urban Outfitters 333,171   316,715   606,676   586,973
Nuuly 138,932   90,696   263,286   168,638
Menus & Venues 10,684   10,319   19,283   17,775
Total Company$1,504,755  $1,351,959  $2,834,256  $2,552,691
           
Net sales by segment          
Retail Segment$1,289,269  $1,196,456  $2,419,779  $2,259,141
Subscription Segment 138,932   90,696   263,286   168,638
Wholesale Segment 76,554   64,807   151,191   124,912
Total Company$1,504,755  $1,351,959  $2,834,256  $2,552,691
               

For the three months ended July 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 113 basis points compared to the three months ended July 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 14.8% to $566.2 million from $493.3 million. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to improved Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by lower markdowns at the Urban Outfitters brand and leverage in occupancy costs due to the increase in comparable Retail segment and Subscription segment net sales. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate.

For the six months ended July 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 191 basis points compared to the six months ended July 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 17.0% to $1.06 billion from $901.7 million. The gross profit rate benefited from a non-recurring gain of $4.8 million, or 17 basis points, recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and store impairment and lease abandonment charges of $4.6 million, or 18 basis points, recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 not repeated in the current year period. The remaining 156 basis point increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to improved Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by lower markdowns at the Urban Outfitters brand and leverage in occupancy costs due to the increase in comparable Retail segment and Subscription segment net sales. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to higher net sales and the improved gross profit rate.

As of July 31, 2025, total inventory increased by $91.5 million, or 15.1%, compared to total inventory as of July 31, 2024. Total Retail segment inventory increased by 15.0% and comparable Retail segment inventory increased by 11.3%. Wholesale segment inventory increased by 16.4%. The increase in inventory for both segments was due to increased sales and planned early receipts of merchandise.

For the three months ended July 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $43.6 million, or 12.5%, compared to the three months ended July 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses deleveraged 28 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the three months ended July 31, 2024. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores net sales growth.

For the six months ended July 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $70.7 million, or 10.4%, compared to the six months ended July 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses leveraged 16 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the six months ended July 31, 2024. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily related to lower litigation expenses in the current year period as compared to the prior year period. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores net sales growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2025, was 21.5%, compared to 23.0% in the three months ended July 31, 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2025, was 21.5%, compared to 23.2% in the six months ended July 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and six months ended July 31, 2025, was primarily attributable to the ratio of foreign taxable earnings to global taxable earnings and the release of certain state and local valuation allowances.

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2025, was a record $143.9 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.58. Net income for the six months ended July 31, 2025, was a record $252.2 million and earnings per diluted share were $2.73.

On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the six months ended July 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 3.3 million shares for approximately $152 million. During the twelve months ended January 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 1.2 million shares for approximately $52 million. As of July 31, 2025, 14.7 million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the six months ended July 31, 2025, the Company opened a total of 27 new retail locations including: 19 Free People stores (including 10 FP Movement stores), 4 Anthropologie stores and 4 Urban Outfitters stores; and closed 4 retail locations including: 2 Free People stores and 2 Urban Outfitters stores.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 257 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 247 Free People stores (including 73 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 243 Anthropologie stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 9 Menus & Venues restaurants; 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores as of July 31, 2025. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment. Nuuly is primarily a women’s apparel subscription rental service which offers a wide selection of rental product from the Company’s own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

A conference call will be held today to discuss second quarter results and will be webcast at 5:00 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/itmnjypu/.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined, "Anthropologie" refers to the Company’s Anthropologie and Terrain brands and "Free People" refers to the Company’s Free People and FP Movement brands.

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: overall economic and market conditions (including current levels of inflation) and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns and our pricing power, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, including geopolitical instability, impacts of the conflict in the Middle East and impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine and from related sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and others, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises (such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)), labor shortages and increases in labor costs, raw material costs and transportation costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, our effective utilization of technological advancements, including in artificial intelligence, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs such as retaliatory tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas, the unexpected closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

(Tables follow)

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 July 31,  July 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net sales$1,504,755  $1,351,959  $2,834,256  $2,552,691 
Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 938,594   858,674   1,779,031   1,646,420 
Store impairment and lease abandonment charges          4,601 
Gross profit 566,161   493,285   1,055,225   901,670 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 391,774   348,150   752,611   681,911 
Income from operations 174,387   145,135   302,614   219,759 
Other income, net 8,886   7,429   18,532   13,675 
Income before income taxes 183,273   152,564   321,146   233,434 
Income tax expense 39,408   35,079   68,934   54,184 
Net income$143,865  $117,485  $252,212  $179,250 
            
Net income per common share:           
Basic$1.60  $1.26  $2.78  $1.93 
Diluted$1.58  $1.24  $2.73  $1.89 
            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:           
Basic 89,667,451   93,071,401   90,692,646   93,097,694 
Diluted 91,167,981   94,684,003   92,304,624   94,842,065 
            
            
AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES           
Net sales 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges) 62.4%  63.5%  62.8%  64.5%
Store impairment and lease abandonment charges          0.2%
Gross profit 37.6%  36.5%  37.2%  35.3%
Selling, general and administrative expenses 26.0%  25.8%  26.5%  26.7%
Income from operations 11.6%  10.7%  10.7%  8.6%
Other income, net 0.6%  0.6%  0.6%  0.5%
Income before income taxes 12.2%  11.3%  11.3%  9.1%
Income tax expense 2.6%  2.6%  2.4%  2.1%
Net income 9.6%  8.7%  8.9%  7.0%
                


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
 
 July 31,  January 31,  July 31, 
 2025  2025  2024 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents$332,171  $290,481  $209,129 
Marketable securities 290,664   319,949   352,360 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,388, $1,384 and $1,429, respectively 86,922   74,014   78,749 
Inventory 696,199   621,146   604,667 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213,356   187,206   228,966 
Total current assets 1,619,312   1,492,796   1,473,871 
Property and equipment, net 1,376,811   1,331,077   1,314,923 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,011,840   942,666   941,404 
Marketable securities 366,336   410,208   209,469 
Other assets 336,494   342,733   319,156 
Total Assets$4,710,793  $4,519,480  $4,258,823 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable$335,985  $295,767  $299,351 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 227,105   227,149   227,987 
Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 533,058   552,763   483,080 
Total current liabilities 1,096,148   1,075,679   1,010,418 
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 953,025   871,209   875,174 
Other non-current liabilities 81,228   101,088   131,798 
Total Liabilities 2,130,401   2,047,976   2,017,390 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued        
Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 89,696,293, 92,281,748 and 92,260,283 shares issued and outstanding, respectively9  9  9 
Additional paid-in-capital 7,277   15,067    
Retained earnings 2,604,741   2,503,068   2,279,856 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,635)  (46,640)  (38,432)
Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,580,392   2,471,504   2,241,433 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$4,710,793  $4,519,480  $4,258,823 
            


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended 
 July 31, 
 2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income$252,212  $179,250 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 61,400   56,552 
Non-cash lease expense 106,546   103,146 
Provision for deferred income taxes 11,608   9,208 
Share-based compensation expense 14,956   15,556 
Amortization of tax credit investment 8,587   8,760 
Store impairment and lease abandonment charges    4,601 
Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 262   420 
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Receivables (12,025)  (11,606)
Inventory (70,611)  (54,050)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (25,095)  (48,318)
Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,336   16,858 
Operating lease liabilities (120,130)  (116,563)
Net cash provided by operating activities 251,046   163,814 
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Cash paid for property and equipment (107,549)  (98,854)
Cash paid for marketable securities (220,293)  (166,428)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities 295,861   204,145 
Net cash used in investing activities (31,981)  (61,137)
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 928   851 
Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (151,935)  (52,262)
Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (21,144)  (14,977)
Tax credit investment liability payments (8,437)  (2,713)
Net cash used in financing activities (180,588)  (69,101)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,213   (2,768)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 41,690   30,808 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 290,481   178,321 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$332,171  $209,129 
        


Contact:Oona McCullough
 Executive Director of Investor Relations
 (215) 454-4806