Invitation to Martin Marietta’s Capital Markets Day on September 3, 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (Martin Marietta or the Company), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, invites investors and analysts to the live broadcast of Martin Marietta’s Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Ward Nye, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, joined by other members of the Company’s leadership team, will discuss Martin Marietta’s strategic opportunities for long-term value creation through our five-year Strategic Operating Analysis and Review plan, SOAR 2030. The event, which includes presentations and a question-and-answer session, is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live video webcast will be streamed along with accompanying slides. All interested parties are invited to join the virtual event by registering in advance at Martin Marietta Capital Markets Day 2025. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will also be made available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:

Jacklyn Rooker

Vice President, Investor Relations

(919) 510-4736

Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com

MLM-G