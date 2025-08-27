Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Communacopia + Technology Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Strategic Finance, Drew Smith, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Goldman Sachs 2025 Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 10, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

Any investor materials will be made available on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com under the Events & Presentations tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

