Elon Musk’s “New Project” Unveiled as America Enters the Age of AI 2.0

Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110 , a Biden-era regulation that restricted artificial intelligence development. According to James Altucher, “As soon as he revoked Biden’s AI order… Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history” — a $500 billion initiative called Stargate designed to make America “the AI capital of the world.”

With this move, the United States has signaled its intent to dominate the global AI race. Reports already estimate that artificial intelligence could add $20 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030, with some experts projecting $14 quadrillion in value creation over the next 20 years .

The Birth of Project Colossus

While much of the public discussion focuses on politics, a breakthrough is happening quietly in Memphis, Tennessee. There, Elon Musk has constructed a massive new supercomputer under his company xAI . The project, named “Project Colossus,” has been described as the most advanced computing facility ever built.

With 200,000 Nvidia H100 chips powering its core, Colossus eclipses the scale of rival systems. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone on record calling it “the fastest supercomputer on the planet.” Musk himself has said this project is designed to help unlock “the deepest secrets of the universe” and achieve outcomes “we can’t even fathom.”

From AI 1.0 to AI 2.0

Artificial intelligence is not new. Tools like ChatGPT have already reshaped the way people interact with information. But Altucher warns that what we have seen so far is only the beginning.

He notes that the first wave of AI was remarkable: “600,000 new millionaires [were] minted just last year from AI 1.0.” Yet the next phase — AI 2.0 — is expected to be exponentially larger in scope. “What we are about to see, I believe, will be 10 times bigger… and spread across every corner of society.”

The distinction is critical. As Altucher explains, “AI 1.0 gives us all the world’s knowledge at our fingertips. AI 2.0… gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

A New Technological Era

Project Colossus is only the start. Musk has already announced plans to expand the system by adding another 200,000 chips in the coming months. Within a year, it could exceed one million units in scale.

Altucher emphasizes that this is not simply about faster computing power — it is about building a platform capable of transforming industries from transportation and energy to medicine and defense. “This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE… will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire.”

