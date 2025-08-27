MONAT Expands Global Operations into Six New Countries

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global Corp., a leader in naturally based, premium haircare and beauty products, today announced a significant milestone in its international growth strategy: expansion into six additional countries across Europe and Latin America.

The announcement was made this past weekend at MONATions 2025, the company’s Global Convention held at Resorts World Las Vegas, in front of more than 4,000 enthusiastic attendees.

Beginning October 1, 2025, MONAT will continue its European expansion with the launch of Austria, followed by Italy in early 2026. At the same time, MONAT will begin its entrance into Latin America with a launch of operations in Mexico on October 1, 2025. Building on that foundation, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Panama are scheduled to launch in early 2026.

“This expansion marks an extraordinary moment in MONAT’s journey,” said Ray Urdaneta, Co-Founder and CEO of MONAT Global. “From Europe to Latin America, demand for high-performance, naturally based beauty products continues to grow. We are proud to bring MONAT’s award-winning products and unparalleled community to new markets, empowering more people to live beautiful lives.”

With over a decade of momentum and recognition as the world’s #1 direct seller of premium haircare, MONAT has consistently pushed boundaries with science-backed innovation, naturally based formulations, and a culture of purpose and impact. This expansion reinforces MONAT’s mission to redefine beauty worldwide while creating opportunities for entrepreneurs across the globe. With this announcement, MONAT will now proudly operate in 18 countries, further expanding its international footprint and unrivaled community.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

