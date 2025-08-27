Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today that the Company will participate in the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 – Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, New York, NY

Senior management will present in a fireside chat format at 10:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Thursday, September 11, 2025 – Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, San Francisco, CA

Senior management will present in a fireside chat format at 11:50 a.m. ET / 8:50 a.m. PT. Additionally, senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

Thursday, September 18, 2025 – D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, Nashville, TN

Senior management will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

The fireside chat presentations referenced above will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Relations website at https://dycomind.com/investors. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

