HIMS & HERS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hims & Hers Health, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Hims & Hers (HIMS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Hims & Hers between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Hims & Hers on June 25, 2025 with a Class Period from April 29, 2025 through June 23, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Hims & Hers have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The suit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) the communication between Hims and the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo”) would facilitate a long-term collaboration that would ensure continued access to the weight-loss drug Wegovy for Hims subscribers; (2) Novo approved of Hims’ offerings of compounded semaglutide products under the “personalization” exception; (3) branded Wegovy would be offered alongside compounded semaglutide options on the Hims platform, thereby expanding user choice; and (4) Defendants made positive statements about the Novo partnership and Hims users’ ongoing access to Wegovy alongside compounded semaglutide products. As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other Class Members have suffered significant losses and damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Hims & Hers, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

