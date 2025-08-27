VEON and Kyivstar to Mark Historic Listing with Nasdaq Opening Bell and to Launch “Invest in Ukraine NOW!” Campaign in the U.S.

New York, August 27, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON) (“VEON”), a global digital operator and parent company of Ukraine’s leading digital operator Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (“Kyivstar”), are today kicking off a series of strategic engagements in New York to celebrate the first Ukrainian landmark listing on Nasdaq and to officially launch their “Invest in Ukraine NOW!” campaign in the United States.

Kyivstar began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on August 15th, becoming the first and only Ukrainian investment opportunity listed on a U.S. stock exchange. To mark the occasion, Kyivstar will be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell on Friday, August 29th. VEON and Kyivstar will also host a series of events earlier in the week, including an investor conference for current and potential investors, and an “Invest in Ukraine NOW!” Business Symposium that will bring together leading American and Ukrainian businesses for a discussion of Ukraine’s reconstruction through public-private partnerships and international investments.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Government, VEON and Kyivstar investors, leaders in the Ukrainian and American business communities, international finance institutions, and Board members of VEON’s other operating companies will join the VEON and Kyivstar teams for the week’s activities, which will culminate with the ringing of the opening bell on Friday.

“Kyivstar’s listing on Nasdaq under the ticker KYIV gives American investors a window into the Ukrainian economy as a whole,” said Augie K Fabela II, Chairman and Founder of VEON. “As we gather in New York to celebrate this milestone for Kyivstar and Ukraine, we are delighted to bring our ‘Invest in Ukraine NOW!’ campaign to the United States. We look forward to leading discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian business counterparts.”

“Kyivstar touches the lives of all Ukrainians with its services, and we are happy to see that investor interest in this compelling business case continues to grow,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Chairman of the Kyivstar Board of Directors. “Kyivstar is Ukraine’s market leading digital operator, and we look forward to sharing this significant milestone with the investor community in New York and at Nasdaq.”

“We have transformed Kyivstar into a robust digital operator with a globally attractive business model and growth story, while being the backbone of Ukraine’s resilience and reconstruction,” said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar. “This week we mark the resilience and potential of Ukraine. Together with our team, partners, investors and governmental counterparts, we mark the beginning of Kyivstar’s new chapter. We are excited to help build bridges for other Ukrainian companies to deepen their global partnerships, especially with the American and global business community.”

Kyivstar is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving nearly 22.4 million mobile customers and over 1.1 million home internet fixed line customers, as well as 13.4 million digital MAUs as of June 30, 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, Kyivstar reported operating revenue of USD 284 million representing a 20.9% year-on-year increase. In addition to connectivity services, Kyivstar operates a growing portfolio of digital services, including Helsi, Ukraine’s largest digital healthcare platform with over 29 million registered users; Kyivstar TV, a leading entertainment and streaming platform; and Uklon, the country’s top ride-hailing and delivery platform. It provides cloud, cybersecurity and software development services to Ukrainian enterprises, including through Kyivstar Tech, the company’s enterprise subsidiary.

Kyivstar also partners with leading global technology companies, most recently announcing the successful testing of direct to cell satellite connectivity with Starlink, with plans for full commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 further enhancing Kyivstar’s ability to deliver essential connectivity across Ukraine.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar is a Nasdaq-listed company and Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving nearly 22.4 million mobile customers and over 1.1 million home internet fixed line customers as of June 30, 2025. Kyivstar and its subsidiaries provide services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and more. Together with its parent company VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023-2027, through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. operating in Ukraine for more than 27 years, Kyivstar is the first Ukrainian investment opportunity in U.S. stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua/.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to, among other things, the expected investment opportunity in Kyivstar following its listing on Nasdaq, including the expectation that Kyivstar will continue be the only pure-play Ukrainian investment opportunity and the growth potential of Kyivstar. These statements are based on VEON and Kyivstar managements’ current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Kyivstar’s or VEON’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could impact Kyivstar’s ability to continue to meet the Nasdaq listing standards; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the escalation or de-escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine; the successful integration of Uklon; continued growth in digital services; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” included in the final prospectus filed by Kyivstar with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 22, 2025 and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed by VEON on April 25, 2025 and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar or VEON, respectively . Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON and Kyivstar cannot predict with accuracy and some of which neither VEON nor Kyivstar might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Neither VEON nor Kyivstar undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communications and Strategy

pr@veon.com

Kyivstar

Media and Investor Contact:

Kyivstar@icrinc.com

