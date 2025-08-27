Prometric Congratulates Ben Griffin on Ryder Cup Selection

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometric®, a global leader in credentialing and skills development, proudly congratulates PGA Tour golfer and Prometric brand ambassador Ben Griffin on his selection to the 2025 United States Ryder Cup Team.

Griffin will make his Ryder Cup debut September 26–28 as Team USA faces off against Team Europe at the legendary Bethpage Black in New York. His selection follows a breakout season that includes two PGA Tour victories, a runner-up finish, and ten top-10 finishes—ranking him second on the PGA Tour in top-10s behind only Scottie Scheffler. Griffin’s stellar performance and consistent growth reflect Prometric’s deep commitment to advancing human potential through preparation, performance, and purpose—values that shape how the company supports individuals and organizations worldwide.

At the time of the sponsorship announcement on May 14, Griffin was ranked 25th in the FedEx Cup Standings and 58th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Just two weeks later, he captured his second career Tour win at the Charles Schwab Challenge while proudly wearing the Prometric logo on his shirt. He closed the regular season ranked sixth and finished T-10 at the Tour Championship. Griffin is now ranked 17th in the world.

“The golf world—and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley—got to see in Ben Griffin this year what we recognized early on,” said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric. “His rigorous preparation for high-stakes moments and the determination to excel reflect Prometric’s own mission and values. We couldn’t be more proud to support him and look forward to cheering him on at Bethpage.”

To follow Ben Griffin's Ryder Cup journey, visit @bengriffingolf on social media.

