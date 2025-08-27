Canadian Museum of Nature virtual school workshops reach every province and territory in Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Museum of Nature’s virtual school workshops reached classrooms in every Canadian province and territory during the 2024-2025 school year, connecting with close to 9,000 students from coast to coast to coast. The workshops are offered free of charge, thanks to generous support from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation and the Jane Atkinson Smith Foundation.

“We are very proud of this year’s unprecedented reach, which underscores the museum's dedication to making natural science accessible to all Canadian students, regardless of their geographical location or school budget,” says Angeline Laffin, Vice-President, Experience and Engagement at the museum. “And the great news is that our virtual workshops will continue to be free in the coming school year!”

Teachers and educators across Canada are now encouraged to mark their calendars to register for the 2025-2026 virtual workshops and on-site school programs.

Along with engaging science-based workshops on geology, tidepool habitats, and bird adaptations, the museum is adding a new program about Arctic Ecosystems for Grades 7 to 10. The content in all of the workshops is adapted to meet the curricula in each province and territory.

Since the program was launched in March 2021, more than 18,000 students have attended one of the museum’s virtual workshops. These interactive sessions, which use high-definition cameras and microscope, allow students to experience the awe and amazement of viewing real specimens up close—and in real time.

“We’re looking forward to building on the success of last year and reaching even more schools—from bustling urban centres to remote communities—so that more young people can develop a deeper appreciation of biodiversity,” says Laffin.

The Canadian Museum of Nature’s school program also offers in-person workshops for Kindergarten to Grade 4 at the museum in downtown Ottawa.

For information about virtual and on-site school workshops, visit nature.ca/workshops.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is located at 240 McLeod Street, Ottawa, Ontario. Check out the museum’s social media channels: X (museumofnature, Instagram (museumofnature), Facebook and YouTube.

About the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada’s national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature’s past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research focused on biological and geological diversity, a scientific collection of more than 15 million specimens, education programs and workshops, signature exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.

Information for media:

Laura McEwen

Media Relations

Canadian Museum of Nature

613-698-7142

lmcewen@nature.ca

Dan Smythe

Media Relations

Canadian Museum of Nature

613-698-9253

dsmythe@nature.ca