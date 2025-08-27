Arctic Pablo Coin Confirms Coinstore and PancakeSwap Listings as Stage 38 Presale Surpasses $3.65 Million





LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), an emerging meme-inspired cryptocurrency, announced today its upcoming listings on Coinstore (CEX) and PancakeSwap (DEX) following the conclusion of its presale. This update comes as the project reaches a significant milestone in Stage 38 of its presale, with over $3.65 million raised at the current price of $0.00092 per APC token.

Stage 38 Presale Performance and ROI Potential

The Arctic Pablo Coin presale is now in Stage 38, known as “CEXPedition Prep,” signaling the final phases before exchange launch. At this stage, APC tokens are priced at $0.00092, compared to the confirmed listing price of $0.008. This price gap offers early participants a potential 769.56% return on investment (ROI) at listing.

Based on current projections, Arctic Pablo Coin could achieve an ROI of 10,769.56% if the token price reaches $0.1post-listing. Participants in earlier presale stages have already realized gains of 6,033.33%, with bonus structures boosting effective ROI even higher.

For instance, an investment of $1,500 during Stage 38 secures 4,891.32 APC tokens, plus a 200% bonus, which could be valued at $39,130.56 at the listing price of $0.008. With an effective gain of 12,066.67%, the presale model rewards early commitment and community participation.





CEX and DEX Listings Confirmed

Arctic Pablo Coin has confirmed that it will debut on Coinstore (a centralized exchange) and PancakeSwap (a decentralized exchange) immediately after the presale concludes.

To support this transition, the project has introduced bonus codes such as CEX200, allowing participants to claim up to 200% additional tokens prior to exchange listings. This initiative forms part of the CEXPedition Prep campaign, designed to prepare liquidity and strengthen early adopter engagement.

Official Statement

“The confirmation of our listings on Coinstore and PancakeSwap marks a key milestone in Arctic Pablo Coin’s roadmap,” said an Arctic Pablo Coin spokesperson. “With Stage 38 now live and over $3.65 million raised, we are focused on delivering a seamless transition from presale to public trading while ensuring strong incentives for our early community members.”





Key Presale Highlights

Current Stage: 38 – CEXPedition Prep

38 – CEXPedition Prep Current Price: $0.00092

$0.00092 Funds Raised: $3.65 million

$3.65 million Projected ROI: 769.56% from Stage 38 to listing at $0.008 10,769.56% if APC reaches $0.1

Bonus Structure: Up to 200% additional tokens for early investors

Up to for early investors Exchange Listings: Coinstore (CEX) and PancakeSwap (DEX) after presale

About Arctic Pablo Coin

Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is a community-driven digital asset blending meme culture with strategic tokenomics. Its presale structure includes referral incentives, tiered bonus programs, and confirmed listings on major exchanges to enhance early-stage adoption and liquidity.





