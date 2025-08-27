LGI Homes Opens New Master-Planned Community in Jarrell, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce its growing presence in the burgeoning North Austin area with the grand opening of Canyon Ranch, a brand-new master-planned community. Featuring both LGI Homes and Terrata Homes, Canyon Ranch will offer a diverse selection of floor plans and home styles to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers.

“We are proud to introduce Canyon Ranch as more than just a community; it’s a destination. With planned amenities such as pickleball courts, a beach-entry pool, and a splash pad for the kids, Canyon Ranch is designed to give first-time buyers and their families a lifestyle they didn’t think was possible at this price point,” said Rich Randall, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.

Located in Jarrell, the fastest-growing city in Texas over the last two years, Canyon Ranch will feature 1,100 homesites and an impressive lineup of planned amenities. In future Phase 2, homeowners will enjoy the Canyon Corral, a thoughtfully designed amenity center with activities and spaces for every lifestyle, including:

Opportunities for outdoor adventures such as pickleball courts, a horseshoe pit, sand volleyball court, corn hole courts and walking trail

Areas for children, pets, and families to unwind such as a playground, play lawn, covered pavilions and dog park

Water features such as a resort-style swimming pool with lap lanes and a beach entry, sunning deck and splash pad



Conveniently alongside the I-35 corridor, Canyon Ranch’s location is unbeatable. Less than 30 minutes from Georgetown and Round Rock, residents of Canyon Ranch will be able to enjoy access to one of Texas’ strongest employment corridors. Additionally, Canyon Ranch sits just 30 minutes from the rapidly developing area of Taylor, Texas, where Samsung’s new $17 billion semiconductor site is slated to open in 2026, bringing thousands of additional, high-paying jobs to the region. With convenient access to employment and entertainment options in the nearby area, coupled with fantastic onsite amenities, Canyon Ranch will quickly prove to be one of Jarrell’s most sought-after communities.

LGI Homes at Canyon Ranch – Upgraded Living

Homes at Canyon Ranch start from just $229,900 and offer a variety of single-family home styles, from two-bedroom villas starting at 1,186 square feet to expansive five-bedroom floor plans up to 2,897 square feet. Customers can choose from home options with LGI’s signature CompleteHome™ or CompleteHome Plus™ packages.

The CompleteHome™ package includes a variety of features designed to enhance everyday living at no extra cost. Upgrades begin outside with fully landscaped front yards and sod in the back yards. Elegant satin nickel door and plumbing fixtures, ¾-lite wood exterior doors, and 2” faux wood cordless blinds on front windows are also found throughout the homes. Modern technology upgrades include a Wi-Fi-enabled Honeywell thermostat and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. Homeowners will also enjoy granite countertops, 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, and a full suite of stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

CompleteHome Plus™ homes include all the exceptional features of the CompleteHome™ package with additional upgrades. These homes feature beautiful brick exteriors and a full-lite exterior back door with a mini-blind insert, and an irrigation system. Inside, homeowners will appreciate hardware on all cabinets and drawers, a subway tile kitchen backsplash, and tile shower surroundings that create a modern look. Added touches such as ceiling fan light fixtures in the master bedroom, along with a ceiling fan on the back patio, ensure comfort both indoors and out.

For more information about LGI Homes at Canyon Ranch, please call (833) 313-7295 ext. 328, or visit LGIHomes.com/CanyonRanch.

Terrata Homes at Canyon Ranch - Elevated Touches in Every Home

This exclusive collection of beautifully crafted homes blends high-end design with everyday functionality, offering three- to five-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,106 to 3,148 square feet.

Each Terrata home at Canyon Ranch showcases open-concept layouts, premium KitchenAid® kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, and elevated wood cabinetry with crown molding, all included as standard. Designed with a focus on comfort and elegance, these homes also feature expansive kitchen islands, covered outdoor living spaces, and professionally landscaped front yards. Select floor plans offer additional upscale features such as three-car garages, game rooms and flex rooms.

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 707-2254 ext 328, or visit TerrataHomes.com/CanyonRanch to learn more.

Canyon Ranch will open for sales with a Grand Opening event on August 30, 2025. At this event, homebuyers will have the first opportunity to view the floor plans and take advantage of one-weekend-only home discounts and incentives on their new home.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year.

