GreenCo Global Environmental and Space Technologies Seeks Strategic Partners for Launch of Zero-Resource Power Source

Pennsylvania, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenCo Global Environmental and Space Technologies has announced it is actively seeking partners to advance the development and global deployment of its patented Zero-Resource Power Source, a pioneering energy solution designed to generate power without reliance on fossil fuels, natural materials, or external resources.

Founded and led by innovator Cory Greenland, GreenCo has spent the past decade researching and developing technologies aimed at addressing global environmental and energy challenges. The Zero Resource Power Source represents a culmination of this work, a product capable of operating independently over extended periods, with designs for use in homes, transportation, and various industries. “This product is focused on creating the capacity to strengthen other industries, reduce dependence on traditional resources, and provide long-term sustainable solutions for communities worldwide,” Greenland explains.

The Zero Resource Power Source, branded as the HM120 Home Module, is engineered for longevity, with components that are designed to potentially last approximately 100 years. The system integrates advanced solid-state battery technology, developed in collaboration with a renowned automotive company, to provide reliable, maintenance-free energy without the limitations of current battery ranges. Greenland emphasizes that the technology meets industry standards and is ready for prototyping and market introduction.

Beyond its technical merits, the product is designed to mitigate global energy disparities. “Countries or communities with limited electricity access could be able to achieve consistent, reliable energy with this technology,” Greenland says. “A single unit can provide continuous service, transforming how regions manage power shortages and energy dependency.” The company envisions applications ranging from residential homes to buses, airplanes, and industrial operations, positioning the Zero Resource Power Source as a versatile solution with widespread impact.

GreenCo is now seeking partners with expertise, vision, and commitment to innovation, rather than merely financial investment. “I’m looking for people who will stand behind this, contribute their expertise, and help bring this concept to market responsibly and effectively,” Greenland explains. “The product is here. Now it’s about collaboration to scale its potential globally.”

Current discussions with investors are underway, with Greenland emphasizing that the priority is assembling a skilled and dedicated team capable of advancing the technology and guiding it through prototyping, marketing, and full-scale production.

GreenCo’s approach underscores a commitment not only to innovation but also to social and environmental responsibility. The company is dedicated to alleviating pressures that contribute to resource conflicts and global energy inequities by reducing reliance on non-renewable resources and offering scalable energy solutions.

As GreenCo Global Environmental and Space Technologies moves into the final stages of product development, the company is ready to welcome partners who are eager to contribute to the transformative mission of redefining how the world can generate and consume power.

“We are on the edge of something extraordinary. The product is proven; the concept is patented. Now we need the right people to step in, collaborate, and help bring it to the world.”

Media Contact

Name: Cory Greenland

Email: greenlandcommunications21@gmail.com



