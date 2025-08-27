Trinity University (Texas) Chemistry Professor Honored with Prestigious National Research Award

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Urbach, Ph.D. , Trinity University (Texas) Semmes School of Science Distinguished Professor of Chemistry has been named the 2026 recipient of the American Chemical Society (ACS) Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement. This is one of the nation’s highest honors recognizing excellence in chemical research and mentorship. He is being honored on a national level for his dedication to research and mentorship with students in Trinity's chemistry program .

Presented annually since 1986, this honor highlights faculty who combine high-level scholarship with a deep commitment to undergraduate research. One sole professor, nationwide, is selected each year. In nearly 40 years of the award, just a handful of institutions have celebrated multiple winners. With Urbach’s recognition, Trinity joins this distinguished group, with Urbach following in the footsteps of the University’s most recent recipient, chemistry professor Nancy Mills, Ph.D., who received the award in 2013.

“This award focuses on the quality of research being carried out at primarily undergraduate institutions like Trinity,” Urbach says. “I am deeply honored to receive the award, and I think it reflects directly on Trinity’s culture of excellence in scholarship. The Trinity Faculty has been doing grant-funded chemical research for more than 60 years, and my Trinity faculty mentors always emphasized the importance of the research itself. Distinctions like this should help to increase awareness of the high level of research being carried out at Trinity.”

This latest honor builds on a long line of recognition for both Urbach and Trinity’s chemistry department. In addition to Mills’ ACS award in 2011, she was also named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), a rare honor for faculty at undergraduate institutions. Trinity professors Michael P. Doyle (1994), and Robert V. Blystone, (1990) were also honored as AAAS fellows, and Urbach has since received the same distinction .

By blending rigorous scholarship with personal attention, Urbach exemplifies the distinctive strengths of Trinity’s chemistry program. His recognition from the ACS not only honors his own career but also affirms the University’s enduring commitment to opening doors for its students to discover and contribute new knowledge in their fields.

