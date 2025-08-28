“Where Mountains and Waters Connect - A Guizhou Audio-Visual Journey Promotion Activity” Successfully Held in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the series of events marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, “Where Mountains and Waters Connect - A Guizhou Audio-Visual Journey Promotion Activity in Bangkok” was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 26, 2025. Organized by Guizhou Radio and Television Station with the assistance of Guizhou Colorful New Media Co., Ltd. and its International Communication Center, the event deepened cooperation between the two in media communication and cultural tourism, boosts inbound tourism to Guizhou, and enhances the international influence and appeal of Guizhou culture.

More than a hundred guests gathered at the event, including representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, tourism industry associations, mainstream media, travel agencies, Thai online influences, and youth delegates. Ms. Tharinee Somboon, Deputy Director-General of the East Asia Division of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, delivered a welcoming speech. She stated that the year 2025 marks both the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations and Thailand’s “Grand Year of Amazing Tourism and Sports.” She expressed her hope that this exchange activity would further strengthen cooperation and exchanges between China and Thailand in tourism, culture, arts, and education, and—like Guizhou’s magnificent bridges—serve as a link for communication and interaction between the peoples of both countries.

Huang Bei, Deputy Director of International Communication Center/Satellite TV Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, delivered a keynote presentation. She skilfully connected the rich culinary cultures of both regions and vividly told the story of a dynamic, vibrant, and open Guizhou with its bridges, “village” brand activities, and its open spirit of welcoming friends from afar, extending a sincere invitation to the Thai audience.

Ms. Amornpan, Sales & Marketing Manager of Seasons Holiday Booking Center Co., Ltd., introduced Guizhou’s tourism resources from the industry perspective and shared tourism products and itineraries tailored for the Thai market. Thai influencer Dinomark recounted his travels in Guizhou, recommending local attractions and delicacies, and provided practical travel tips on clothing and transportation. Mr. Napat Sirithum, director of A Banquet from Guizhou, and Chef Chumpol Jangprai shared their creative experiences regarding Guizhou’s culinary culture and local customs. Zhang Qianyu, head of Mo Shan Xu, introduced the development and global promotion of matcha industry.

In “Thai Perspective for Guizhou Patterns—Guizhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Show,” cultural exchanges through displays of heritage costumes and interactive quizzes were deepened. It was concluded with the Chinese-Thai song “Shaking Hands with the World” by young performers from both countries, supported by artificial intelligence-assisted creation.

The event fostered a favorable atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges to commemorate the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations. With audio-visual exchanges as the bridge and mutual learning of cultures, Guizhou is embracing the world with a more open posture, forging connections with the globe and the future.

