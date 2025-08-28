FLYWIRE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Flywire Corporation - FLYW

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 23, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Flywire Corporation (“Flywire” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: FLYW), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Flywire investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-flyw/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Flywire and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2025, the Company announced its Q4 and FY 2024 financial results, disclosing a loss per share of $0.12 for Q4 2024, missing consensus estimates by $0.12, and revenue of $117.6 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.25 million, which it attributed to “a complex macro environment with significant headwinds,” and that the Company would “undertake an operational and business portfolio review” and certain “efficiency measures” including “a restructuring, which impacts approximately 10% of our workforce.”

On this news, the price of Flywire’s shares fell $6.59 per share, or 37.36%, to close at $11.05 per share on February 26, 2025.

The case is Hickman v. Flywire Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-04110.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.