Aptera Motors Corp. Files for Proposed Direct Listing on Nasdaq

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (“Aptera” or the “Company”), a technology company creating a new class of highly efficient solar electric vehicles, announced today it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed direct listing of its Class B common stock. The Company has applied to list its Class B common stock with The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SEV”.

The proposed listing is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. The registration statement on Form S-1 covers all issued and outstanding shares of Class B common stock of the Company, including shares of Class B common stock issuable upon the conversion of its preferred stock and Class A common stock.

A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement, when available, may be obtained by visiting the SEC website or by emailing the Company’s Investor Relations department at ir@aptera.us.

About Aptera Motors Corp. Aptera Motors Corp. is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

