Titan Asset Management Announces Strategic Expansion to Address Investment Education Gap

Photo Courtesy of Jamaal Ghauri

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Asset Management announced the strategic expansion of its operations, reporting exceptional 2024 performance results of 580% returns and a six-year track record averaging 71% annual performance. The move addresses what the company identifies as a significant gap in advanced investment education services while demonstrating the fund's exceptional capabilities through its outstanding market performance.

The expansion builds on Titan Asset Management's exceptional hedge fund performance. Its educational arm serves as a complementary resource for those interested in learning the same institutional-level strategies that drive the fund's results. While the primary focus remains on managing and growing investor capital, the educational platform provides a pathway for individuals to understand the methods behind the fund's success.

"The investment education industry shows a fundamental gap between what individual investors need to know and what educators teach," founder Jamaal Ghauri said. "Our 580% performance in 2024 and 71% average annual returns demonstrate that our institutional-level strategies work. This expansion directly addresses that market need by making these proven techniques accessible to individual investors who traditional education providers have underserved."

The strategic expansion targets the growing demand for advanced investment education across the United States, backed by the fund's track record of raising millions of dollars and consistent outperformance. The fund will begin accepting new investors starting September 28, 2025, representing a significant opportunity for qualified investors to access institutional-grade strategies.

According to the company, traditional investment education providers focus primarily on basic investment concepts, leaving a substantial gap in institutional-level education. Titan Asset Management differentiates itself by teaching the same techniques that major financial institutions, pension funds, and endowments use—strategies that have delivered exceptional results, including the fund's 2024 performance that significantly outpaced market benchmarks.

The expansion will focus on the U.S. market, where Titan Asset Management operates its hedge fund and educational platform. The company's methodology centers on institutional investing techniques that large financial institutions employ while expanding access to retail investors. This educational gap has created substantial opportunities for Ghauri's services, particularly as the fund's consistent performance demonstrates the effectiveness of these strategies.

About

Titan Asset Management is a hedge fund that specializes in institutional-level investment strategies and provides educational services. Founded by Jamaal Ghauri, the fund has delivered exceptional returns, averaging 71% annually over six years, including 580% returns in 2024. The firm serves qualified investors throughout the United States and will begin accepting new investors on September 28, 2025.

Contact

Contact Name: Jamaal Ghauri

Contact Email: jamaalghauri@gmail.com

Website: http://titanassetmanagement.fund

