Todin Wants to Redefine E-Commerce: Matching Shoppers With the Right Stores, Powered by Web3

BRUSSELS, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belgium-based startup Todin, announced the upcoming presale of its native token, $TDN, scheduled for September 2–6, 2025. The token will power Todin’s blockchain-driven shopping infrastructure, and the platform is redefining e-commerce by connecting shoppers with the right stores and rewarding every purchase through blockchain-powered incentives. Instead of focusing only on the lowest price, the platform matches shoppers with the webshops that best fit their needs. With its $TDN token, Todin turns every purchase into both savings and loyalty.

Beyond the race to the bottom

Traditional comparison sites are built on one assumption: cheaper is better. But shopping is rarely that simple. Sometimes you’ll pay a bit more for faster delivery. Sometimes you care more about the ecological footprint than a few euros saved. And sometimes you just want the reassurance of buying directly from a trusted brand.

Todin captures that nuance. By integrating multiple data points — from shipping speed to ecological impact — the platform helps shoppers make smarter choices tailored to their priorities, not just the lowest sticker price.

Matching shoppers and stores

For consumers, Todin is a discovery tool. For webshops and brands, it’s something bigger: a channel for brand activation, loyalty campaigns, and product launches. Instead of relying on outdated points systems or expensive ad networks, brands can use Todin’s infrastructure to engage shoppers directly and reward them in meaningful ways.

That reward system is powered by Web3. Every purchase through Todin generates 1% cashback, with users free to choose their payout in $TDN or other supported tokens. Beyond cashback, the Shopping Pool™ redistributes a share of platform revenue and affiliate commissions back to the community in BTC or USDC, giving both sides a stake in the platform’s growth.

“There’s still so much untapped value between e-commerce and shoppers,” says Thomas Clocheret, founder of Todin. “Loyalty and brand engagement have been treated like afterthoughts. Todin makes them part of the shopping experience itself, with Web3 as the connective tissue.”

Key features designed for real-world use

Price comparison that goes beyond price , factoring in delivery speed, ecological footprint, and trust indicators

, factoring in delivery speed, ecological footprint, and trust indicators 1% cashback on purchases, paid in crypto

on purchases, paid in crypto Flexible reward choice , including $TDN, BTC, or USDC

, including $TDN, BTC, or USDC Shopping Pool™ , redistributing affiliate revenue back to users

, redistributing affiliate revenue back to users Brand-focused tools for loyalty, activations, and new product launches

for loyalty, activations, and new product launches Fixed supply of 1 billion $TDN tokens, with buyback-and-burn mechanisms

Strategic foundation

Supporting its growth, Todin has entered into a strategic partnership with Victus, helping position the platform as more than just a shopping app — but rather an ecosystem for brands and consumers to connect.

A presale to fuel the mission

The $TDN token presale will run from September 2–6, 2025, with a hard cap of $1,000,000 USD and a fixed circulating supply of 1 billion tokens. While modest compared to many token launches, the raise is designed to focus on sustainable growth, not short-term hype.

The bigger picture

E-commerce has long been optimized for transactions. Todin is optimizing for relationships. By helping shoppers find not only the right price but also the right store, and by giving brands an infrastructure to activate loyalty and launch new products — Todin is carving out a new space where Web3 isn’t an add-on, but the engine that makes the value exchange transparent and fair.

About Todin

Todin is a Belgium-based startup redefining e-commerce by connecting shoppers with the right stores and rewarding every purchase through blockchain-powered incentives.

Website: https://todin.app/

X: https://x.com/todinofficial

Discord: discord.gg/todin

Contact:

Thomas

contact@todin.be

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Todin. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bcdd258-bc04-4fd7-b3cc-712ded3ca840