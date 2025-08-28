CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the best mowing habits for keeping grass strong and green? Featured in HelloNation , Scott Jungles of Good Natured Gardening explains that smart mowing techniques are key to creating a healthy lawn that is both resilient and attractive. While many people focus heavily on watering and fertilizing, Jungles emphasizes that the way homeowners mow their lawns can either strengthen the grass or weaken it over time.

One of the most common mistakes in lawn care practices is cutting the grass too short. When grass blades are trimmed too low, they lose valuable surface area that captures sunlight. This not only weakens the plant but also makes it harder for the lawn to survive the heat of summer. Jungles advises that keeping grass taller, around three inches, helps shade the soil and protects the roots. Taller blades also retain more moisture, which reduces the risk of dry patches and brown spots. This simple adjustment sets the foundation for smart mowing that supports long-term lawn health.

Jungles also highlights the importance of the “one-third rule,” which means never cutting more than one-third of a grass blade at a time. Cutting off too much in a single session stresses the lawn, leaving it open to weeds, disease, and drought conditions. By mowing more frequently and at the proper height, homeowners can keep their yards looking even while preventing the scalped appearance that often follows heavy, irregular cuts. Following this rule is one of the simplest lawn care practices that makes a noticeable difference in the resilience of grass.

Sharp mower blades are another essential part of maintaining a healthy lawn. Dull blades do not slice grass cleanly but instead tear it, leaving jagged edges that brown quickly and make the lawn vulnerable to disease. Jungles notes that sharpening mower blades once or twice per season ensures cleaner cuts and faster healing for grass. This small step enhances the effectiveness of other lawn care practices, making smart mowing a more complete system for keeping turf in good condition.

The direction of mowing is equally important. Repeating the same mowing pattern every week can cause soil compaction, create uneven growth, and even leave visible ruts where mower wheels consistently pass. By alternating the mowing pattern, homeowners spread out pressure on the soil and encourage grass to grow more upright. This adjustment not only prevents wear but also helps maintain a uniform, healthy lawn surface.

Managing grass clippings is another overlooked part of mowing. Instead of bagging them, Jungles recommends grasscycling, which means allowing clippings to fall back onto the yard. As they break down, grass clippings naturally return nutrients like nitrogen to the soil, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. When spread evenly, clippings enrich the soil without creating thatch or smothering the turf. If clumps form, a quick rake ensures sunlight still reaches the grass below. This natural recycling is one of the easiest lawn care practices to adopt and one of the most beneficial for long-term soil health.

The timing of mowing also influences results. Jungles points out that early evening is the best time to mow because the sun is lower and the temperatures are cooler. This gives grass time to recover overnight, reducing stress. Mowing in the middle of the day can harm grass already struggling in heat, while mowing wet grass in the morning creates clumps and uneven cuts. By mowing at the right time of day, homeowners add another layer of efficiency to their smart mowing routine.

Seasonal adjustments further strengthen lawn health. In spring and fall, when grass grows more quickly, more frequent mowing is needed to keep growth in balance. In summer, mowing less often is usually better since growth slows under hot conditions. Adjusting schedules with the seasons ensures that grass is not shocked by sudden or extreme trimming, making lawn care practices more effective throughout the year.

Together, these strategies create a simple but powerful system for a healthier lawn. By paying attention to these details, homeowners in Charleston and beyond can enjoy grass that remains green, lush, and resistant to stress across the seasons.

The full article, Smart Mowing for Healthy Lawn , is available in HelloNation, where Scott Jungles of Good Natured Gardening offers step-by-step advice on mowing height, blade sharpness, mowing pattern, and clipping management to support a healthier lawn.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

