MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen wins refurbishment of social housing in Dragør

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit Enemærke & Petersen will complete a comprehensive refurbishment of the Engparken section for Dragør Boligforening. The project will be completed as a general contract with a value of DKK 378 million and is conditional on a schedule B approval being granted by Dragør Municipality.

Engparken on Amager is comprised of 262 rental housing units across 12 three-storey blocks and 70 two-storey row houses. Enemærke & Petersen’s general contract includes, among other things, re-insulation of facades, replacement of roofs and balconies, new electrical, heating and water installations, ventilation, landscaping and sewage works as well as the construction of a new common house.

The work is expected to commence in the spring of 2026 and scheduled for completion in July 2029. The refurbishment is supported by the National Building Fund.

The new order in Dragør has been won in a public tender and confirms Enemærke & Petersen’s year-long and strong position within refurbishment of social housing. Enemærke & Petersen is currently engaged in approximately 40 refurbishment projects for social housing associations, including work in the multi-year construction partnerships with organisations KAB and Civica.

”We are pleased that Dragør Boligforening has chosen Enemærke & Petersen to spearhead the refurbishment of Engparken, and we are looking forward to the cooperation in which we will draw on our experience delivering quality work and ensuring a good process and dialogue with residents and other involved parties. Involvement and good planning are crucial components in ensuring a good result of the efforts,” says Head of Division Tjørn Djurhuus at Enemærke & Petersen.

The order from Dragør Boligforening does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million.

