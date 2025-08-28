Pet Grooming Expert Kimberly Hicks Gives Advice on Dog Grooming in HelloNation

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How often should I groom my dog? This is a common question among dog owners trying to balance their pet’s hygiene, health, and comfort. In a featured HelloNation article , Kimberly Hicks of Spa Wags in Powder Springs, Georgia, outlines how dog grooming frequency depends on several individualized factors—including breed, coat type, environment, and life stage.

According to Hicks, grooming schedules are not one-size-fits-all. Long-haired breeds like Collies or Shih Tzus generally need grooming every 4 to 6 weeks, while short-haired breeds such as Dobermans typically need bathing and brushing every 6 to 8 weeks. Dogs with medium-length, double coats benefit from regular brushing and full grooming sessions every 8 weeks. However, lifestyle also plays a key role. Active dogs or those exposed to outdoor elements may require more frequent grooming to remove dirt and allergens. Hicks also emphasizes paying attention to the dog’s skin condition, explaining that signs like matting, flaky skin, or odor indicate the need for grooming regardless of the calendar.

Routine maintenance such as weekly brushing, ear cleaning, and nail trimming every 3 to 4 weeks helps prevent long-term issues. Puppies and older dogs often require more grooming attention due to coat changes or mobility challenges. A comfortable and stress-free experience is also vital, which can be achieved by introducing tools early and keeping sessions positive.

The full article, How Often Should I Groom My Dog? , explains how tailoring a grooming schedule by breed and lifestyle can support better dog skin care and long-term health.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81b2858a-ec7c-4f3b-9b6e-aa05604ebed9