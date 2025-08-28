Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Global Markets Research 2025-2030 | EV Adoption, Government Incentives, and Smart Grid Advances Fuel Growth; Opportunities Emerge in Charging Infrastructure Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
V2G is a smart charging technology that allows car batteries to put energy back into the power grid. V2G uses bidirectional charging stations to push and pull energy to and from connected vehicles based on the demand for electricity at any given time. It offers grid support, demand-side management, reduced costs for EV owners, and enhanced renewable energy integration. It provides consumers with fuel cost savings and households and commercial fleet operators with additional revenues.
The growing demand for EVs, supportive government initiatives for the development of EV charging infrastructure, and ongoing advances in technology are the factors driving the demand for V2G. Also, the growing expansion of charging infrastructure for EVs and smart grids is being integrated into V2G systems to manage energy flow efficiently.
Companies such as Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen are working on V2G pilot programs with utility providers. For example, IoTecha, a technology company offering IoT and EV charging infrastructure, has developed an IoT cloud-based platform that enables V2G integration through its smart charging software. In November 2024, the company introduced the Mobilize PowerBox, an AC V2G charger that charges and discharges to the grid, supporting peak demand and sustainability.
Report Scope
This report analyzes the global market for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) by four segments: vehicle type, charger type, components and services. The report also discusses the technological, regulatory, competitive aspects, and economic trends that impact the market. It includes an analysis of patents related to V2G, a look at ESG trends and a discussion of the competitive landscape. The report concludes with profiles of the leading companies in the market.
The report also includes a regional and country analysis that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East and Africa). It examines the factors influencing demand, with 2024 as the base year, estimates for 2025, and forecasts through 2030. All market values are in dollars ($) millions.
The report includes:
- 50 data tables and 48 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) smart charging technology
- Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by vehicle type, charging type, component, service and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects, industry structure and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global value chain and case studies
- Patent analysis and emerging trends and developments in patent activity
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Nissan Motor Corp., Renault Group, Mitsubishi Motor Corp., Engie, and Nuvve Holding Corp.
Company Profiles
- ABB
- Denso Corp.
- Engie
- Fermata Energy
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Nuvve Holding Corp.
- Octopus Energy Ltd.
- Ovo Energy Ltd.
- Renault Group
- The Mobility House GmbH
- Veolia
- Virta Global
- Wallbox Chargers
- Emerging Players in the Global V2G Market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Value Chain Analysis
- V2G Technology Providers
- Aggregators
- EV Owners and Automakers
- Energy Companies and Grid Operators
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants to the Market
- Level of Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Rise in Pilot Projects
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Case Studies for V2G
- Nuvve Holding Corp.
- Synop
- Australian Government
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of EVs
- Supportive Government Regulations, Policies and Incentives
- Advances in Smart Grid Infrastructure
- Market Restraints
- Reductions in Batteries' Lifetimes
- High Cost of Technology
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion of Charging Infrastructure
- Smart Grid
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies/Applications
- Bidirectional Inverters
- Advances in Battery Technology
- Smart Energy Management Systems
- Smart Charging
- Role of AI and Machine Learning (ML)
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Takeaways Related to Patents
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global V2G Market, by Vehicle Type
- Overview
- Takeaways
- BEVs
- PHEVs
- Fcevs
- Global V2G Market, by Charger Type
- Overview
- Direct Current (DC)
- Alternating Current (AC)
- Global V2G Market, by Component
- Overview
- EV Supply Equipment
- Smart Meters
- Home Energy Management Systems
- Others
- Global V2G Market, by Service
- Overview
- Time Shifting
- Frequency Response and Reserve
- Distribution Services
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Market Ecosystem
- EV Manufacturers
- V2G Technology Providers
- Utility Companies and Grid Operators
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments in the V2G Industry
Chapter 7 Appendix
