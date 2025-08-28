DNA Forensics Market Analysis Report 2025 | Market Revenue Data from 2022 to 2024, Estimates for 2025, and Projected CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Forensics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for DNA forensics is projected to grow from an estimated $3.3 billion in 2025 to $4.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes trends in the global DNA forensics market. The market is segmented based on product types, sources, techniques, applications, end users and regions. The product type segment comprises kits and consumables, equipment, and software. The source segment includes blood, bones, hair and others. The technique segment comprises polymerase chain reaction (PCR), amplification, short tandem repeat (STR), capillary electrophoresis (CE), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into criminal testing, paternity and familial testing, and others. End users include forensic laboratories, research institutes and others.







DNA forensics can be applied to criminal justice, civil proceedings, and humanitarian intervention. It is the scientific method of analyzing and comparing an individual's DNA to establish the identity of biological relationships in a legal context. It also aids in identifying suspects and linking them to crime scenes through biological means in criminal investigations. It is crucial in absolving the innocent and resolving cold cases. DNA forensics is also utilized in civil matters for paternity and family relationship testing. Additionally, it plays a vital role in identifying victims of war or accidents. It also assists in the search for missing persons and in establishing identity in immigration proceedings. Its accuracy and reliability render it one of the pillars of contemporary forensic science.



The rising prevalence of criminal offenses worldwide has elevated the demand for reliable forensic equipment, with DNA profiling becoming a necessary tool in solving crimes and identifying suspects. Government programs and legislative requirements to collect and store DNA profiles have also increased forensic databases, cross-border collaborations and information sharing among law enforcement agencies. These are the factors responsible for market growth.



The report focuses on the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report also examines the competitive landscape and industry structure and concludes with profiles of the leading companies.



