Smart Water Management Global Markets Report 2024-2025 & 2030 with Profiles of Leading Players - Xylem, Siemens, Veolia, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell International

The global market for smart water management is expected to grow from $23.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $43.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
SWM involves incorporating advanced digital instruments such as sensors, microcontrollers, and systems to improve water management through automation, real-time data analysis, and accurate monitoring. It includes IoT-enabled sensor technologies to monitor water quality and flow rates continuously. It also gives utilities information to identify leaks, contamination, or distribution network inefficiencies that may lead to wastage.
Sensor-generated data is sent to a cloud server and, after processing with the help of AI, sent to a computer for user review. The data is used further by AI-driven analytics to forecast equipment failures, optimize water use, and enhance maintenance activity scheduling. Thus, SWM provides comprehensive solutions to mitigate floods, droughts, and pressure and flow issues and enables efficient irrigation, improved water quality, and sufficient water quantity.
Market Dynamics and Drivers
The potential of SWM in the water industry is immense, particularly in addressing the challenges of water scarcity and inefficient distribution. Urban centers are experiencing a surge in water demand, necessitating intelligent solutions to prevent resource depletion and infrastructure failure. Governments and private-sector players increasingly focus on integrating smart water solutions to optimize distribution networks, reduce water loss, and enhance operational efficiency.
Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, increasingly are adopting smart water technologies to combat high levels of non-revenue water (NRW) loss, often exceeding 30% in developing nations. Similarly, in Europe, regulatory frameworks push utilities to upgrade their water networks through digital transformation, improving efficiency and sustainability. The agricultural sector also benefits from SWM, with smart irrigation systems that use real-time data to optimize water application, ensuring higher crop yields with minimal wastage.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed global market analysis of smart water management (SWM), reflecting the latest data, trends, and market projections. SWM involves the integration of digital technologies, data analytics, and automation to optimize the use, distribution, and quality of water resources. It aims to improve efficiency, to reduce water waste, to increase transparency, to enhance sustainability, and to support real-time decision-making in water systems.
The report focuses on the hardware, software and services aspects of SWM. The base year for the market study is 2024, with estimates and forecasts for 2025 through 2030. Market estimates are valued in U.S. dollars (millions). Forecast growth rates are based on expected industry capacity additions, feedback from key industry players, revenue reported by major companies, and anticipated regulatory updates. Data from major smart water associations such as the International Water Resources Association, Irrigation Association, International Water Management Institute, and American Water Works Association were used to anticipate market dynamics and to further measure the market size.
The report includes:
- 73 data tables and 54 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for smart water management (SWM)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market and revenue forecast for the global SWM market, and corresponding market share analysis by component, end-use industry and region
- Highlights of emerging technological trends, opportunities and gaps, estimating current and future demand for SWM
- Information on the latest developments in SWM and new industry research, upcoming technologies, and economic trends
- Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these so that the market reaches its commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies, and a relevant patent analysis
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Xylem, Siemens, Veolia, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell International Inc.
Company Profiles
- ABB
- Aqua Robur Technologies Ab
- Badger Meter Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hydropoint
- Itron Inc.
- Kamstrup
- Landis+Gyr
- Mueller Water Products Inc.
- Neptune Technology Group Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Veolia
- Xylem
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$43.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Drivers
- Trends and Future Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Key Benefits of Smart Water Management
- Smart Water Management Framework
- Major Water Information Platforms
- Value Chain Analysis
- R&D and Technology Development
- Hardware Manufacturing
- Software Development and Platform Integration
- System Integration and Deployment
- Operations, Maintenance and Asset Management
- Data Analytics and Decision Support
- Customer Engagement
- Regulatory Framework in Smart Water Management Industry
- Impact of Trump's Trade Policies on the Global Water Business
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Clean Water
- Water Scarcity and Climate Change Drive Demand for Smart Water Management
- Rising Demand for Smart Water Management in Industrial and Commercial Sectors
- Advances in IoT, AI and Digital Twin
- Market Restraints
- High Initial Investment
- Lack of Technical Expertise and Skilled Workforce
- Market Opportunities
- Potential to Reduce Non-Revenue Water
- Growing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives
- Market Challenges
- Cybersecurity Risk
- Smart Water Management Integration Challenges with Legacy Systems
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Innovative Trends in Smart Water Management, 2025
- Enhanced Cybersecurity Protocols
- Reduction of Non-Revenue Water
- AI in Water Resource Management
- Wastewater Treatment Plant Optimization
- Flood Management
- Smart Agriculture and Irrigation
- Summary of Case Studies in Smart Water Management
- Smart Water Grid in Singapore
- Smart Irrigation System in Barcelona
- AI and Digital Twins for Wastewater Management, San Diego, California
- Smart Metering in Urban Households, Pimpri-Chinchwad, India
- Fixing Undetected Leaks in Italy
- Homestake Water Project, Colorado
- Emerging Technologies
- IoT and Smart Sensors
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- Digital Twins
- AI and Machine Learning
- Geographic Information Systems
- Cloud Computing and Edge Computing
- Blockchain
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Significant Patent Grants
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Component
- Key Takeaways
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Key Takeaways
- Utilities and Municipalities
- Commercial and Industrial
- Residential
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Top Players Ranking Analysis
- Xylem
- Siemens
- Veolia
- Schneider Electric
- Honeywell International
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Smart Water Management Market: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Smart Water Management Industry
- Sustainability Trends in the Smart Water Management Industry
- ESG Practices in the Smart Water Management Industry
- Current Status of ESG in the Smart Water Management Market
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
