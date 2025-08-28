Veterinary Imaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Rising Pet Ownership, Humanization, and Insurance Adoption Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Equipment, Accessories/Consumables, Software), By Type (Small Animals, Large Animals), By Animal Type, By Application, By Modality, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary imaging market size is estimated to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2025 to 2033

The market growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of diagnostic imaging technology in therapeutic applications in pets and livestock animals. Moreover, rising pet ownership and humanization, rising incidence of zoonotic disease in animals, increased focus on preventive healthcare, advancements in technology, and rising awareness and education.







The increasing trend of pet humanization and ownership across different countries has led to a rise in pet insurance enrollment rates across the globe. Radiography is one of the most common diagnostic tests covered by pet insurance. Thus, growing adoption of pet insurance and increasing awareness of the various diagnostic & treatment options available for pets are some of the factors driving the market growth. For instance, as per North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) data published in 2023, the overall number of pets insured by the end of 2023 in the U.S. was 5.36 million. This reflects an increase in several diagnostic imaging performed on pets in veterinary hospitals across the U.S.



In addition, an increase in product launches for small animal diagnostic imaging is expected to drive the segment growth. For instance, in June 2023, Sunset Vet introduced the first Veterinary Computed Tomography (CT) service in Indonesia, aiming to revolutionize small animal veterinary imaging. With advanced technology, including high-resolution imaging and rapid, noninvasive procedures, Sunset Vet offers precise diagnoses and tailored treatment plans.

Similarly, in June 2023, iCRco, Inc. installed its CLARIS V Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging device at the Santa Barbara Zoo, marking its 4th anniversary. This advanced technology facilitates precise 3D imaging of exotic animals, enhancing veterinary care through noninvasive and efficient diagnosis. The collaboration underscores the zoo's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge veterinary imaging solutions for the welfare of small animals.



Veterinary Imaging Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the X-ray segment held the largest revenue share of 37.84% in 2024. X-ray is one of the most common diagnostic tests covered by pet insurance. Thus, rising pet insurance adoption and increased awareness of the various radiographic imaging solutions available for pets are contributing to segment growth.

In 2024, the small animals segment accounted for the largest share of the market by animal type and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to an increase in pet population, growing adoption of pet insurance, and increasing product launches.

Based on solution, the equipment segment dominated the global market with a share of 55.87% in 2024. On the other hand, the PACS segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on application, the Orthopedics and Traumatology segment dominated the global market with a share of 37.91% in 2024. On the other hand, the oncology segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global market with a share of 59.16% in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The North America region dominated the global market with a share of 39.28% in 2043. North America has a highly developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure with numerous clinics, hospitals, and specialty centers equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities. This advanced infrastructure enables veterinarians to diagnose and manage conditions like joint diseases (such as osteoarthritis) and ligament injuries in animals more effectively, leading to a higher demand for veterinary imaging.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing pet ownership rates, increasing awareness of veterinary imaging services, and growing strategic activities between key players to expand geographic footprints.

Companies Featured

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Esaote SPA

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

General Electric Company

Midmark Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V.

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD

Siemens Healthcare Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Veterinary Imaging Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in imaging

3.2.1.3. Rising pet population and pet humanization

3.2.1.4. Strategic Initiative by Key Players

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Imaging Equipment and Services

3.2.2.2. Shortage of Skilled Professionals

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.3.5. Pet ownership Demographics

3.3.6. Estimated Animal Population by key countries, key species, 2024



Chapter 4. Veterinary Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Equipment

4.5. Accessories/ Consumables

4.6. Software



Chapter 5. Veterinary Imaging Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: Animal type Movement Analysis

5.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by animal type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Small Animals

5.5. Large Animals



Chapter 6. Veterinary Imaging Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: Type Movement Analysis

6.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. X-ray

6.5. Ultrasound

6.6. MRI

6.7. CT Imaging

6.8. Video Endoscopy



Chapter 7. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Application Movement Analysis

7.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Orthopedics and Traumatology

7.3.2. Oncology

7.3.3. Cardiology

7.3.4. Neurology

7.3.5. Respiratory

7.3.6. Dental Applications

7.3.7. Others



Chapter 8. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: By Modality Movement Analysis

8.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Modality, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Fixed

8.3.2. Portable



Chapter 9. Veterinary Imaging Market: By End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Veterinary Imaging Market: By End Use Movement Analysis

9.3. Veterinary Imaging Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.2. Specialty Imaging Centers

9.3.3. Others



Chapter 10. Veterinary Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Dashboard

10.2. Veterinary Imaging Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2033, USD Million

10.3. Regional Outlook



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Participant Categorization

11.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Participant's Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Application Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

