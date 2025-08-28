$14.75 Bn mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Growth and Trends Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Metabolic & Genetic Diseases), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033 ()" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mRNA therapeutics contract development & manufacturing organization market size is estimated to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 15.22% from 2025 to 2033.

Growing technological advancements in mRNA and cellular delivery systems, coupled with their cost effectiveness, manufacturing simplicity, and ability to target previously undruggable pathways, have limitless potential to revolutionize medicine. This could represent lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Increasing R&D investments to develop mRNA therapeutics and a strong product pipeline are also propelling the market's growth. For instance, Moderna shared that R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 16% to USD 1.4 billion compared to the same quarter of 2022.



The R&D spending was driven by increased clinical manufacturing activities, with the company's Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine, RSV vaccine, and combination vaccine against COVID-19 & flu, as well as its individualized neoantigen therapy. Such factors are expected to boost research efforts in mRNA therapeutics. In addition, developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs is altering the product market. The rise in molecular complexity drives the need for in-depth knowledge in research and manufacturing services, as well as the technology to enable sustainable expression and scale-up of novel molecular formats.

Platform technologies, such as those for bioconjugation or the creation of bispecific antibodies, can drastically shorten development and production times, and customers are looking for skilled CDMOs who can assist them shorten the time to market and reducing investment risk. Consequently, the need for CDMOs to design and produce goods for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is growing exponentially.



mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Report Highlights

The viral vaccines segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. Growth in the segment can be attributed to the rising availability and launch of various vaccines for the treatment of viral infection (COVID-19)

The infectious diseases segment held the largest market share in 2024 due to the growing incidence of infectious diseases, several advantages of mRNA vaccine over conventional vaccines, emerging clinical studies & pipeline analysis, and increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies & CDMO for production

The biotech companies end-use segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of more than 62.34% in 2024. The segment growth is driven by increasing strategic initiatives, such as partnerships & collaborations with CDMOs, to manufacture mRNA vaccines

The mRNA therapeutics contract development & manufacturing organization market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Due to the rising number of pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations in developing countries like India and China, Asia Pacific is likely to overtake Europe and North America in the near future.

Companies Featured

Danaher (Aldevron)

Biomay AG

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

eTheRNA

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

TriLink BioTechnologies

ApexBio Technology

BioNTech SE

BioCina

Lonza

Recipharm AB

Novo Holdings (Catalent, Inc.)

Samsung Biologics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rapid adoption of mRNA in vaccine development

3.2.1.2. Multiple research efforts on mRNA therapeutics

3.2.1.3. Major funding for mRNA research

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Availability of low-cost substitute therapies

3.2.2.2. High research cost

3.3. Pricing Model Analysis

3.4. Technology Landscape

3.5. Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By Indication: Segment Dashboard

4.2. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By Indication: Movement Analysis

4.3. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Indication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Infectious Diseases

4.4.1. Infectious Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Metabolic & Genetic Diseases

4.6. Cardiovascular & Cerebrovascular Diseases



Chapter 5. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By Application: Segment Dashboard

5.2. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By Application: Movement Analysis

5.3. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Viral Vaccines

5.4.1. Viral Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Protein Replacement Therapies

5.6. Cancer Immunotherapies



Chapter 6. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By End Use: Segment Dashboard

6.2. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market, By End Use: Movement Analysis

6.3. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Biotech Companies

6.4.1. Biotech Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Pharmaceutical companies

6.6. Government & Academic Research Institutes



Chapter 7. mRNA Therapeutics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Dashboard

7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Service Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



