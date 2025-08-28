Small-scale Bioreactors Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Rising R&D, Competitive Strategies, and Growing Demand for Single-Use Small-Scale Bioreactors Drive Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small-scale Bioreactors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reusable Bioreactors, Single-use Bioreactors), By Capacity (5 ML-100 ML, 100 ML-250 ML, 250 ML-500 ML), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small-scale bioreactors market size is estimated to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2033

The product has a high demand and the market is anticipated to grow rapidly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has increased the need for research on cell-based drug discovery and also the demand for manufacturing novel medicines and vaccines according to the size of the population. For instance, according to the World Health Organization's 2022 report, vaccine research has accelerated to an unprecedented pace in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and approximately 11.25 billion vaccine doses had been given around the globe as of 4 April 2022.







Moreover, the use of small-scale bioprocessing systems in upstream processing, parallel processing, and experiment evaluation for bioprocess optimization is expected to drive the demand for small-scale bioreactors in process development. Revenues in the bioprocessing technology industry have increased as a result of COVID-19. Thus, the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has progressed quickly, according to all major suppliers. In addition, the demand for bioprocessing technologies had also grown as a result of a rise in vaccine R&D. For instance, in July 2020, Danaher, the parent company of Pall and Cytiva, reported a 26% increase in net income and a 19% increase in second-quarter sales. Similarly, Sartorius Stedim Biotech also has benefited from the pandemic. The company's sales increased 18% to $1.05 billion in the first half of the year.



The desire for COVID-19 was cited by company executives as a key driver. Furthermore, the strong demand for small-scale bioreactors is being driven by the recent increase in COVID-19-related research and development between several biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, the growth of the market during the forecast period is fueled by the rise in technical development and advancements in equipment design for bioprocessing. The sales of small-scale bioreactors are also expected to increase as a result of an increase in product launches and the expansion of product lines by several manufacturers.



Small-scale Bioreactors Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the reusable bioreactors segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the higher need for reusable bioreactors in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries for cost-effective manufacturing.

The 1L-3L capacity segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, due to the wide-scale availability of bioreactors with a working volume capacity of 1L-3L in small-scale production.

The CROs & CMOs end-user segment held the largest share in 2024. Since these companies have adopted novel single-use bioreactors much more quickly than therapeutic manufacturers, they have contributed to a larger revenue share.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2024, due to the presence of several global players and growing investments from public & private organizations for proteomic and life science research in the region.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Solida Biotech GmbH

Eppendorf AG

Getinge AB

DONALDSON ITALIA S.R.L. (Solaris Biotechnology Srl)

Infors AG

LAMBDA Instruments GmbH

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing research & development activities in the biopharmaceutical industry

3.3.1.2. Highly competitive market and various strategies undertaken by market players

3.3.1.3. Increasing demand for single-use small-scale bioreactors

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Limitations of small-scale bioreactors

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. SWOT Analysis: By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)

3.4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 4. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market: Product Market Share Analysis

4.2. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (USD Million)

4.3. Reusable Bioreactors

4.3.1. Global Reusable Bioreactors Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Stainless Steel Bioreactors

4.3.3. Glass Bioreactors

4.4. Single-use Bioreactors



Chapter 5. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market: Capacity Business Analysis

5.1. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market: Capacity Market Share Analysis

5.2. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market Estimates & Forecast, By Capacity (USD Million)

5.3. 5 ML- 100 ML

5.3.1. Global 5 ML - 100 ML Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. 100 ML - 250 ML

5.5. 250 ML - 500 ML

5.6. 500 ML - 1 L

5.7. 1 L - 3 L

5.8. 3 L - 5 L



Chapter 6. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market: End Use Business Analysis

6.1. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market: End Use Market Share Analysis

6.2. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use (USD Million)

6.3. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.3.1. Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. CROs & CMOs

6.5. Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market: Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Small-Scale Bioreactors Market Share By Region, 2024 & 2033



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Profiles/Listing

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfwmee

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment