Implementing CSA for GxP Systems: Transition, Documentation, and Post-Transition Challenges and Opportunities - 2 Day Online Training Course, Oct 8th-9th, 2025

The transition to Computer Software Assurance (CSA) marks a pivotal shift in the approach to compliance for FDA-regulated industries. This two-day seminar is designed to guide professionals in understanding the strategic and technical aspects of CSA implementation.

With a focus on transitioning from the traditional Computer System Validation (CSV) methodology, this 2 day seminar covers risk-based validation, iterative approaches like Agile, and the integration of CSA principles into quality management systems (QMS).



Participants will explore how CSA enhances compliance by prioritizing critical thinking, risk-based assessments, and automation. The seminar delves into documentation strategies, continuous validation techniques, and overcoming post-transition challenges such as data integrity and regulatory communication. Attendees will also gain insights into leveraging CSA opportunities to optimize software quality, reduce validation costs, and ensure alignment with FDA's expectations.



Why You Should Attend:



This seminar is a must-attend for professionals aiming to master CSA implementation for GxP systems. Transitioning to CSA offers transformative benefits, but it demands a clear understanding of regulatory expectations, risk-based strategies, and effective documentation.

You will gain expert insights into overcoming common challenges, ensuring data integrity, and integrating CSA into your quality systems.



Who Should Attend:

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Consultants working in the life sciences industry

Course Agenda:

DAY 1

Introduction to GxP systems and FDA's CSA framework

Comparison of CSA and traditional CSV methodologies

Exploring Agile and Waterfall approaches for validation

Fundamentals of risk-based validation and its applications

Documentation strategies for transitioning to CSA

CSA implementation for cloud-based and SaaS systems

Policies and procedures to support effective CSA adoption

Interactive Q&A session

DAY 2

Identifying and addressing post-transition challenges

Continuous validation and automated testing for CSA

Risk assessments and prioritization strategies

Ensuring data integrity through CSA practices

Vendor audits and IT supplier assessments for CSA compliance

Preparing for FDA inspections and communicating CSA approaches

Case studies and practical examples of CSA success

Interactive Q&A session

