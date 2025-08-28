Travel Vaccines Industry Outlook to 2034 by Vaccine Type, Disease Type, Application, Age Group, End Use, and Region

Health Awareness and Tech Innovations Drive Demand Amid Shifting Travel Patterns

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Vaccines Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Travel Vaccines Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2034. This market is gaining momentum due to a mix of global health awareness, rapid advancements in vaccine development, and evolving international travel patterns. Increasing recognition of regional disease risks and the role of vaccination in preventing illness while abroad is fueling widespread demand. Government health policies, education efforts, and digital health platforms are reinforcing the critical role vaccines play in pre-travel planning.

As global travel recovers and diversifies, preventive immunization becomes a crucial component in maintaining public health, particularly in areas with limited healthcare infrastructure. Technology is enhancing vaccine production and delivery through innovations that streamline logistics, reduce costs, and improve shelf life. These shifts are enabling wider adoption of travel vaccines globally, especially in underserved and high-risk areas. Travel vaccines are administered to protect travelers from infections like rabies, typhoid, yellow fever, and hepatitis. The market is segmented into mono and combination vaccines, distributed through both public and private healthcare channels.

The mono vaccines segment generated USD 2.9 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Their continued dominance stems from targeted protection and lower risk of side effects, making them a preferred choice for travelers heading to areas with poor sanitation and high disease prevalence. Immunizations for diseases like typhoid and rabies are often recommended depending on the destination, duration of travel, and local healthcare conditions.

In terms of vaccine type, the Hepatitis A segment held a 20.2% share in 2024. Its strong position is linked to its essential role in protecting against food and water-borne illness, particularly in regions across Latin America, Asia, and Africa where sanitation remains a major concern. Even short visits can pose a risk, especially for those consuming local cuisine or staying in non-commercial accommodations. Due to the high transmission risk, global health authorities strongly recommend Hepatitis A vaccination as a standard measure for most international travelers.

United States Travel Vaccines Market generated USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2025 and 2034. This growth aligns with increasing international departures and proactive public health initiatives. Federal agencies are supporting market expansion by encouraging travel-related immunization through updated guidelines and outreach efforts. The increase in outbound tourism, combined with rising disease awareness, continues to drive vaccine uptake across the country.

Leading players in the Global Travel Vaccines Market include Meiji Group, Dynavax Technologies, Serum Institute of India, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Valneva SE, Bharat Biotech, Pfizer, CSL, Emergent BioSolutions, Merck, and Bavarian Nordic. To maintain a competitive advantage, companies in the travel vaccines sector are implementing strategies centered around innovation, expansion, and accessibility. Investments in advanced technologies like mRNA and single-dose solutions are helping improve vaccine efficacy and delivery. Firms are enhancing their manufacturing scalability to meet global demand, particularly in regions with limited access. Strategic partnerships with public health institutions and travel health providers are being leveraged to increase awareness and distribution reach.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2024-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$4.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$12.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising outbound or international travel
3.2.1.2 Growing awareness of preventive measures
3.2.1.3 Advancements in vaccine formulation and production efficiency
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Logistical & infrastructure challenges
3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory approval process
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Customized & combination vaccines
3.2.3.2 Growing travel and tourism
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Pipeline analysis
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 Europe
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vaccine Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Mono vaccines
5.3 Combination vaccines

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Disease Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Hepatitis A
6.3 Meningococcal diseases
6.4 Influenza
6.5 Diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (DPT)
6.6 Rabies
6.7 Yellow fever
6.8 Typhoid
6.9 Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)
6.10 Hepatitis B
6.11 Other disease types

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Outbound travel
7.3 Domestic travel

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Age Group, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Pediatric
8.3 Adult

Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Hospitals
9.2.1 Public
9.2.2 Private
9.3 Specialty clinics
9.4 Other end use

Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE

Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bavarian Nordic
11.2 Bharat Biotech
11.3 CSL
11.4 Dynavax Technologies
11.5 Emergent BioSolutions
11.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
11.7 Meiji Group
11.8 Merck
11.9 Pfizer
11.10 Sanofi
11.11 Serum Institute of India
11.12 Valneva SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pemjvd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Travel Vaccines Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Immunization
                            
                            
                                Mono Vaccine
                            
                            
                                Travel Vaccine
                            
                            
                                Vaccine Development
                            
                            
                                Vaccines
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading