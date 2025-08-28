Freight Forwarding Industry Trends Analysis 2025-2030 | Road Transport, B2C Deliveries, and Value-Added Services Emerge as Key Growth Drivers

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Mode Of Transports (Road, Maritime, Rail, Air), By Customer Type (B2B, B2C), By Service (Transportation & Warehousing, Value Added Services), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global freight forwarding market size is anticipated to reach USD 285.60 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Globalization has been a pivotal force driving the expansion of the freight forwarding industry. As businesses extend their reach beyond national borders and engage in international commerce, there has been a significant increase in the need for efficient and reliable freight forwarding services.

This heightened demand can be largely attributed to companies sourcing raw materials, components, and finished products from multiple countries while also catering to a global customer base. This worldwide growth and integration of business operations underline the vital role played by freight forwarders in efficiently handling the complex logistics of international trade.







Online retail businesses acquire goods from a worldwide network of manufacturers to provide customers with various products. Freight forwarding holds a pivotal position in orchestrating the movement of these goods, guaranteeing their smooth transition from the manufacturer's base to the online retail firm's distribution hubs or storage facilities. This entails managing the intricate aspects of international shipping, customs processes, and legal requirements, which can significantly differ between countries.

Additionally, online retail firms often need to disseminate products to customers across the globe, necessitating a sophisticated approach to worldwide supply chain management. Logistics intermediaries are indispensable collaborators in devising transportation routes, opting for the most suitable modes of transport (whether by air, sea, or land), and overseeing the logistics processes necessary for delivering goods to customers' residences.



The freight forwarding industry experienced a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting immediate operations and potentially influencing longer-term trends. One of the most immediate and noteworthy outcomes was the disruption of global supply chains. Measures like lockdowns, factory closures, and movement restrictions disrupted the worldwide flow of goods, creating substantial challenges for professionals in freight forwarding.

They had to swiftly adjust and find alternative routes and modes of transportation to maintain cargo movement, frequently encountering unexpected delays and congestion. Additionally, the pandemic triggered a notable change in the demand for various commodities. There was a surge in demand for essential items like medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). In contrast, the demand for non-essential goods like fashion and luxury items declined.



Freight Forwarding Market Report Highlights

Based on mode of transport, the road segment is expected to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of 4.4% on account of its accountability and accessibility. Road transportation can access a wide range of locations, even reaching remote areas where alternative modes might not be as feasible.

Based on customer type, the B2C segment is expected to be a key segment, exhibiting the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Consumer behavior has shifted substantially recently, with many expecting quick and convenient delivery options. This change has put immense pressure on logistics companies to adapt and offer services tailored to the B2C market.

Based on service, the value-added services segment is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years, and it is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to its integration of advanced technologies into logistics operations.

Europe is anticipated to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Intermodal transport has gained prominence in European logistics. This approach involves using multiple modes of transportation, such as road, rail, sea, and air, to move goods efficiently.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

Kuehne+Nagel

Deutsche Post AG

DB Schenker

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

CEVA Freight forwarding

DSV

FedEx

Uber Technologies, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $216.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $285.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information or Data Analysis

1.4. Methodology

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation

1.8. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Freight Forwarding Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Freight Forwarding Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Freight Forwarding Market: Mode of Transport Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Mode of Transport Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Road

4.3.1. Road Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Maritime

4.5. Rail

4.6. Air



Chapter 5. Freight Forwarding Market: Customer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Customer Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. B2B

5.3.1. B2B Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. B2C



Chapter 6. Freight Forwarding Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Service Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Transportation & Warehousing

6.3.1. Transportation & Warehousing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Value Added Services

6.5. Packaging

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Freight Forwarding Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Freight Forwarding Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Retail & e-commerce

7.3.1. Retail & e-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Food & Beverages

7.6. Media & Entertainment

7.7. Industrial & Manufacturing

7.8. Oil & Gas

7.9. Others



Chapter 8. Freight Forwarding Market Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Freight Forwarding Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Participant's Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Application Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8g0qbp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment