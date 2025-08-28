Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market Analysis, Trends, Competition and Growth Forecast 2025-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Neonatal & Prenatal Care Market was valued at USD 8.14 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.54 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.47%.

Key Market Driver

Rising Incidence of Preterm Births: The increasing occurrence of preterm births poses a significant challenge to the healthcare system, as it is anticipated to substantially increase the demand for neonatal and prenatal care services. Preterm births, defined as deliveries occurring before 37 weeks of gestation, carry a heightened risk of health complications for newborns. Consequently, the rise in preterm births amplifies the need for specialized neonatal care, including neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) equipped to address the unique medical requirements of premature infants.

The increase in preterm births underscores the vital importance of comprehensive prenatal care. Expectant mothers at risk of preterm delivery require closer monitoring, timely interventions, and access to specialized medical services during pregnancy to mitigate the risk factors associated with preterm birth. This heightened focus on prenatal care ensures that potential issues are identified and managed proactively, improving the overall health of both mothers and newborns.

The World Health Organization's Geneva Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Ageing released new guidelines on World Prematurity Day 2022 that can enhance the care for premature or low-birth-weight infants. These guidelines, based on fresh research, contain twenty-five suggestions that significantly expand the "what," "where," and "how" for enhancing the survival, health, and well-being of preterm and low-weight babies. This includes incorporating families in the care of their newborns and providing kangaroo mother care.

Key Market Challenge

Low Birth Rates in Developed Countries: The declining birth rates in developed countries present a complex challenge for neonatal and prenatal care, as this demographic trend is expected to decrease the demand for these essential healthcare services. Several factors contribute to this anticipated decrease in demand. Lower birth rates typically result in fewer pregnancies, reducing the need for prenatal care services.

With fewer expectant mothers, healthcare facilities may experience a decline in prenatal appointments, screenings, and routine check-ups. The trend of lower birth rates may also lead to a decrease in neonates born prematurely or with medical complications. Preterm births and neonatal health issues drive the demand for neonatal care services. As the overall number of births decreases, there may be reduced demand for neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and specialized neonatal medical interventions.

Key Market Trend

High Birth Rate in Emerging Nations: The high birth rate in emerging nations is expected to increase the demand for neonatal and prenatal care services significantly. The high birth rate results in a larger number of expectant mothers and newborns requiring comprehensive healthcare services. More pregnancies naturally translate into increased demand for prenatal care, including regular check-ups, screenings, and medical interventions to monitor and ensure the health of both mother and baby. The demographic composition of many emerging nations includes a substantial proportion of young and reproductive-age women, reinforcing potential for higher birth rates.

As these women become mothers, the demand for prenatal care services is expected to remain elevated. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure and access to medical services in emerging nations contribute to a growing awareness of the importance of prenatal and neonatal care. As healthcare systems become more accessible and efficient, more expectant parents are likely to seek and receive medical care during pregnancy and for their newborns. Furthermore, increased urbanization and changing lifestyles in emerging nations often lead to greater awareness of modern healthcare practices and family planning, resulting in more couples planning for and having children, further driving up the demand for prenatal and neonatal care services.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

