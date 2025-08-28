U.S. $16.1 Bn Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Trends Analysis 2024-2025 and Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), By Allergen Type (Food, Inhaled, Drug, & Other Allergens), By Test Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market size was valued at USD 10.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies among the population, and environmental factors such as increased pollution and lifestyle changes boost the demand for advanced solutions. The U.S. allergy diagnostics & therapeutics industry has witnessed a shift toward precision diagnostics. This evolution is fueled by groundbreaking innovations in molecular allergology and the widespread adoption of digital health tools.





Companies are actively expanding their allergy test portfolios, focusing on multiplex assays that enable the simultaneous detection of numerous allergens from a single patient sample. Furthermore, these diagnostic platforms are increasingly designed for seamless integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), a critical advancement that facilitates comprehensive patient data management and enhances clinical decision-making.



The industry is characterized by a high degree of innovation driven by ongoing research, technological advancements, and the development of more effective diagnostics and treatment options. In April 2025, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced the launch of its Next-Generation Basophil Activation Test (BAT). It is only for research purposes to expedite and improve allergy research.



The U.S. allergy diagnostics & therapeutics industry is also characterized by many new launches, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions among key players, emphasizing enhancing diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic efficacy. In January 2024, Inimmune Corporation and Intrommune Therapeutics announced a strategic partnership to develop a groundbreaking oral mucosal immunotherapy for peanut allergy.

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Stallergenes Greer

HYCOR Biomedical

Minaris Medical America, Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Ltd

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Alcon Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Type, 2018 To 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Diagnostics

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Instruments

4.4.3. Consumables

4.4.4. Services

4.5. Therapeutics

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Antihistamines

4.5.3. Decongestants

4.5.4. Corticosteroids

4.5.5. Mast Cell Stabilizers

4.5.6. Leukotriene Inhibitors

4.5.7. Nasal Anti - Cholinergic

4.5.8. Immuno - Modulators

4.5.9. Epinephrine

4.5.10. Immunotherapy



Chapter 5. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Allergen Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Allergen Type Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Allergen Type Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Allergen Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Food

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Dairy Products

5.4.3. Poultry Product

5.4.4. Tree Nuts

5.4.5. Peanuts

5.4.6. Shellfish

5.4.7. Wheat

5.4.8. Soys

5.4.9. Other Food Allergens

5.5. Inhaled

5.6. Drug

5.7. Other Allergens



Chapter 6. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Test Type Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Test Type Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Test Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. In vivo test

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Skin Prick Test

6.4.3. Intradermal Test

6.4.4. Patch Test

6.5. In vitro test



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Key company heat map analysis, 2024

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Type benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives



