Strategic Corporate Communications Training Course | Focus on Enhancing Internal & External Communication Dynamics for Optimal Impact (San Diego, CA, United States - Nov 4th-6th, 2025)

This three-day event is designed for professionals in Employee Communications and Human Resources, focusing on enhancing internal & external communication dynamics for optimal impact. Communication strategies are crucial for delivering a cohesive message and achieving organizational goals!
Attending this conference offers a comprehensive learning experience in communication strategies, crisis management, employee engagement, diversity, storytelling, data-driven decisions, executive communication, and networking.
Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:
- Discover innovative communication strategies to enhance your corporate messaging
- Learn crisis management techniques to navigate turbulent times with confidence
- Explore methods for boosting employee engagement and fostering a positive workplace culture
- Understand the importance of clear corporate messaging in enhancing stakeholder engagement
- Master the art of storytelling to craft compelling brand narratives
- Utilize data analytics to measure communication impact and drive informed decision-making
- Hone your executive communication skills to inspire and motivate your team
- Leverage AI-powered tools to enhance corporate communications, automate workflows, and personalize messaging
Benefits Of Attending This Conference
- Access to corporate communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating strategic corporate communications that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on strategic corporate communications answered in real-time
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- Employee communications
- Internal communications
- Media relations
- Corporate communications
- Employee engagement
- Global communications
- Public relations
- Public affairs
- Human resources
- Social media
- Change management
- Corporate intranets
- Digital communications
- Corporate affairs
Key Topics Covered:
Pre-Conference Workshop
8:45 am - 9:15 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration
9:15 am - 9:30 am - Welcome & Speed Networking
9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: Activating Organizational Purpose through Strategic Communications
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
10:45 am - 10:55 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break
10:55 am - 12:10 pm - Workshop: Crisis Management Essentials for Modern Communicators
- Arielle LaPiano, Course Associate - Columbia University
12:10 pm - 2:10 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!
2:10 pm - 3:25 pm - Workshop: Crafting Exceptional Employee Experiences through Communication
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
3:25 pm - 3:35 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break
3:35 pm - 4:50 pm - Workshop: Measuring the Impact of Internal Communications
- Bo Breuklander, Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications
4:50 pm - 5:00 pm - Close Of Workshops
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Complimentary Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights of San Diego!
Day 1
8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Prioritizing Mental Health: The Role of Communication in Employee Wellbeing
- Ben Heisler, Senior Manager Internal Communications - H&R Block
10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Rebranding from the Inside Out: How a New Identity Strengthens Culture and Drives Results
- Kevin Bender, Director, Digital & Design, Global Corporate Communications - Colgate-Palmolive
10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: Transforming Employee Engagement with Minimal Resources
- Anthony Bolton, Senior Manager Employee Communications, Events and Brand - Gulfstream Aerospace
11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Case Study: Strengthening Internal Identity: The Impact of Brand Consistency
- Eric Haman, Director, Global Corporate Communications - West Pharmaceutical Services
12:20 pm - 2:20 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone-Reservations Are Booked!
2:20 pm - 2:55 pm - Interactive Session: Building Communication Strategies that Drive Business Success
2:55 pm - 3:30 pm - Case Study: Storytelling Through Organizational Milestones
- Jacqueline Huang, Senior Vice President, Communications Operations and Employee Readiness - Bank of America
3:30 pm - 3:45 pm - Sponsor Tech Talk
3:45 pm - 4:20 pm - Sponsor Showcases: Tools You'll Want in Your Toolkit
4:20 pm - 4:55 pm - Panel: Making Meaning in Messy Times: Guiding Leaders Through Uncertainty
- Kellen Shearin, Associate Attorney - Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Moderator: Cody Loveland, Founder and Owner - CBL Leadership Group
- Leslie Tolliver, HR Manager - City of Clayton
4:55 pm - 5:00 pm - Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1-Join Us for a Networking Reception @ Venue Bar
6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group-Reservations Have Been Made
Day 2
8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors
9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
9:30 am - 10:05 am - Fireside Chat: Embedding DEI into Corporate Narratives
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
- Stan Heaton, Employee Communications Manager, Flight Operations - Delta Air Lines
10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Closing the Gap: Engaging a Dispersed Workforce
- Allyse Denmark, Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital
10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Session: The Power of Purpose-Driven Storytelling
11:45 am - 12:10 pm - Panel: Beyond the Message: Building Trust Through Corporate Communications
- Caroline Johns, Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva
- Cody Loveland, Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
12:20 pm - 12:30 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
Speakers
Caroline Johns
Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva
Kellen Shearin
Associate Attorney - Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Eric Haman
Director, Global Corporate Communications - West Pharmaceutical Services
Anthony Bolton
Senior Manager Employee Communications, Events and Brand - Gulfstream Aerospace
Allyse Denmark
Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital
Kevin Bender
Director, Digital & Design, Global Corporate Communications - Colgate-Palmolive
Jacqueline Huang
Senior Vice President, Communications Operations and Employee Readiness - Bank of America
Arielle LaPiano
Senior Consultant & Communications Strategist - Point Road Group
Ben Heisler
Senior Manager Internal Communications - H&R Block
Bo Breuklander
Principal Consultant - Breuklander Communications
Cody Loveland
Founder & Owner - CBL Leadership Group
Stan Heaton
Employee Communications Manager, Flight Operations - Delta Air Lines
Angela Sinickas
CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
