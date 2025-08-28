Modern Intranets for Employee Communications | Deliver a Better Digital Employee Experience to Drive Communication, Collaboration & Culture (Miami, FL, United States - Nov 18th-20th, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modern Intranets for Employee Communications: Deliver a Better Digital Employee Experience to Drive Communication, Collaboration & Culture (Miami, FL, United States - Nov 18th - Nov 20th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join and you'll see live tours and real example intranet screenshots of intranets from a variety of organizations!
Learn how to evolve your intranet and benchmark your internal communications strategies to boost employee experience, facilitate a workplace culture of collaboration, and contribute meaningfully to your organization's strategic goals.
About This Modern Intranets for Employee Communications Event
Modern Intranets for Employee Communications is an in-person gathering for internal communications leaders, digital employee experience strategists, and storytellers from organizations of all kinds.
You'll have an opportunity to network with your professional peers, see real-life example intranets, and share best practices for optimizing your organization's digital home.
- Deliver an integrated digital employee experience.
- Build and manage an intranet on limited resources.
- Drive higher employee engagement and adoption.
- Align employees across the globe by establishing a single source of truth.
- Adapt your communications channels for hybrid, remote, and deskless workforces.
- Discover compelling story-based content that employees want to watch and share.
- Create influencers to drive engagement in your intranet's content.
- Leverage multi-channel storytelling across your intranet.
- Increase employee productivity with no-code integrations and automation workflows.
- Encourage employees to use company technology to engage one another.
- Utilize AI to enhance internal communications and streamline intranet workflows.
Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass
Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
Thought leaders and experts on intranets lead interactive Pre-Conference Workshops. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to tackle your most pressing intranet challenges creatively.
Benefits Of Attending This Conference
- Access to intranet practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating modern intranet communications that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions answered in real-time
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- Corporate Communications
- Corporate Communications Platforms
- Digital Communications
- Digital Platforms Creative
- Digital Projects, Corporate Communications
- Digital Workplace
- Digital Workplace/Corporate Communications
- Employee Engagement
- Employee Experience & Operations
- Internal Communications
- Internal Enterprise Communications
- Intranets
- Knowledge Management
- Marketing Communications
- Platforms and Content, Corporate Communications
Key Topics Covered:
Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 11/18/2025
- 8:45 am - 9:15 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration
- 9:15 am - 9:30 am - Welcome & Speed Networking
- 9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: How To Redefine Your Intranet Governance Model
- Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
- 10:45 am - 10:55 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break
- 10:55 am - 12:10 pm - Workshop: Amplifying Stories With AI Tools
- Kanwal Khipple, Chief Executive Officer - 2toLead
- 12:10 pm - 2:10 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
- 2:10 pm - 3:25 pm - Workshop: Crafting Intranet Journeys That Engage
- Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
- 3:25 pm - 3:35 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break
- 3:35 pm - 4:50 pm - Workshop: Building Smart Workflows Without Code
- 4:50 pm - 5:00 pm - Close Of Workshops
- 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Complimentary Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar
- 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Miami!
Day 1 - 11/19/2025
- 8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages
- 9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
- 9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Creating Access For Every Employee
- Allyse Denmark, Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital
- 10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Boosting Engagement Through Personalization
- Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
- 10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
- 11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: More Than a Bulletin Board: Designing Intranets That Actually Work for Neurodiverse and Distributed Teams
- Leslie Tolliver, HR Manager - City of Clayton
- 11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Case Study: Fast. Fierce. Useful. How Brown & Brown Rewired Their Digital Workplace.
- Casey Cotton, Director of Digital Marketing - Brown & Brown Insurance
- David Bowman, Product Director - Fresh Intranet
- 12:20 pm - 2:20 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
- 2:20 pm - 2:55 pm - Interactive Session: Bring A Challenge, Leave With Solutions
- Kristy Lapidus, Senior Director, AI & Digital Transformation - Gagen MacDonald, an APCO Company
- 2:55 pm - 3:30 pm - Case Study: Turning Employees Into Content Contributors
- Morgan Miller, Senior Communications Coordinator - H&H
- Angela Perry, APR, Senior Associate Director of Communications| H&H
- 3:30 pm - 4:05 pm - Sponsor Showcases: Tools You'll Want in Your Toolkit
- 4:05 pm - 4:50 pm - Panel: AI and Authenticity - Can They Coexist?
- Leslie Allen, Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water
- Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting
- 4:50 pm - 5:00 pm - Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways
- 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1 - Join Us for a Complimentary Networking Reception @ Venue Bar
- 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made
Day 2 - 11/20/2025
- 8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors
- 9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address
- Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
- 9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Elevating the Intranet Through Employee Feedback
- Robin McCasland, SCMP, IABC Fellow, Senior Director, HCSC Communications - Health Care Service Corporation
- 10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Launching a New Intranet With a Cross-Functional Team
- 10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
- 11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Session: Multi-Channel Content Mapping Sprint
- 11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: Modern Governance Models For Evolving Intranets
- Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting
- 12:30 pm - 12:40 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
Speakers
Kanwal Khipple
Chief Executive Officer - 2toLead
Kristy Lapidus
Senior Director, AI & Digital Transformation - Gagen MacDonald, an APCO Company
Leslie Allen
Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water
Leslie Tolliver
HR Manager - City of Clayton
Allyse Denmark
Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital
David Bowman
Product Director - Fresh Intranet
EJ Sepp
Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP
Ben Skelton
Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
Stacie Barrett
Former Director, Internal Communication - Domino's
Preston Lewis
Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyov8j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.