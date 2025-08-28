Superconductors Global Markets Report 2025 | Revenue Data from 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecasts for 2026, 2028 and Projected CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconductors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for superconductors is expected to grow from $9.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $16.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides an overview of the global superconductors market and analyzes market trends. It provides global revenue (in $ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025 through 2030. The market is analyzed based on type, material, application and region. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.







A superconductor is a material that can conduct electricity with zero electrical resistance when cooled below a certain temperature. The superconductor market is driven by rising demand for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and increasing investment toward maglev train and nuclear fusion projects worldwide. Due to the high level of technological advances, government investment in superconducting related projects, and a prominent superconducting eco-system, North America dominates the global market, led by the U.S.



The market for superconductors is seeing more cooperation between government research centers and industry participants to overcome the technical hurdles associated with manufacturing complexity and cooling, which have historically constrained the mass use of superconductors.



