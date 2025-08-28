Superconductors Global Markets Report 2025 | Revenue Data from 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecasts for 2026, 2028 and Projected CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconductors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for superconductors is expected to grow from $9.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $16.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
This report provides an overview of the global superconductors market and analyzes market trends. It provides global revenue (in $ millions) for segments and regions, considering 2024 as the base year, with estimated market data for 2025 through 2030. The market is analyzed based on type, material, application and region. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.
A superconductor is a material that can conduct electricity with zero electrical resistance when cooled below a certain temperature. The superconductor market is driven by rising demand for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and increasing investment toward maglev train and nuclear fusion projects worldwide. Due to the high level of technological advances, government investment in superconducting related projects, and a prominent superconducting eco-system, North America dominates the global market, led by the U.S.
The market for superconductors is seeing more cooperation between government research centers and industry participants to overcome the technical hurdles associated with manufacturing complexity and cooling, which have historically constrained the mass use of superconductors.
Report Scope
- 40 data tables and 48 additional tables
- Analyses of global market trends for superconductors, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, 2028 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global superconductors market, along with a market share analysis based on superconductor type, application, material type, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, industry value chain, PESTLE analyses and case studies
- Patent review and new developments relating to low-temperature superconducting (LTS) and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) applications
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of the leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
Profiles of the leading companies, including Faraday Factory Japan, Shanghai Superconductors, Fujikura, American Superconductors, and Sumitomo Electric.
Company Profiles
- American Superconductor
- Bruker
- Faraday Factory Japan
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hypres Inc.
- Ls Cable & System Ltd.
- Luvata
- Metox International
- Nexans
- Shanghai Superconductor Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Sunam Co. Ltd.
- Superpower Inc.
- Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Future Expectations
- Macro-Economic Factors Analysis
- Impact of Rising Inflation and Interest Rates
- Supply Shortage and Increasing Price of Raw Materials
- Increasing Geopolitical Risks
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Superconductors Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Rising Fusion Energy Projects Worldwide
- Increasing Adoption of Superconductors in Cables and Maglev Trains
- Growing Global Drive Toward Sustainability
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Superconductors
- Limited Availability of Raw Materials
- Market Opportunities
- Advent of Green Superconductors
- Evolution of Novel Superconductor Materials
- Emergence of Room-Temperature Superconductors
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Overview
- Emerging Trends
- Government Investments are Reshaping the Superconductor Landscape
- Exploration of Ternary Hydrogen-Rich Superconductors
- Emerging Technologies
- Quantum Computing
- Cryogenic Superconducting Motors
- Patent Analysis
- Geographical Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segment Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Lts
- Hts
- Market Breakdown by Material
- Key Takeaways
- Niobium-based Superconductors
- Cuprate Superconductors
- Mgb2 Superconductors
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Healthcare
- Nuclear Fusion
- Energy and Power Grids
- Transportation
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Superconductors Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Key ESG Issues in the Superconductors Market
- Environmental Issues in the Superconductors Market
- Social Responsibility in the Superconductors Market
- Governance in the Superconductors Market
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Current Status of ESG in the Superconductors Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
