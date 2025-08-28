Digital Biomarkers Global Markets Report 2025 | Rising Adoption of Mhealth Apps and Wearables, Growing Application in Neurodegenerative and Psychiatric Disorders, Increasing Role in Clinical Trials

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biomarkers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for digital biomarkers is estimated to grow from $5 billion in 2025 to $18.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% from 2025 through 2030.
This report provides an overview of the global market for digital biomarkers and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year data of 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 through 2030.
The market is segmented based on system components, applications, therapeutic areas, end users and regions. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), focusing on major countries in these regions. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.
The report includes:
- 53 data tables and 54 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for digital biomarkers
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Information regarding major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel and technological advancements that are affecting the overall market
- Evaluation of market potential and revenue forecast for the digital biomarkers market based on system component, application, therapeutic area, end user and region
- Insights into the industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, growth strategies and ESG trends of the market
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Actigraph LLC., AliveCor Inc., Altoida, Evidation Health Inc., and IXICO Plc.
Company Profiles
- Actigraph LLC.
- Akili Inc.
- Alivecor Inc.
- Altoida
- Embic Corp.
- Empatica Inc.
- Evidation Health Inc.
- Feel Therapeutics
- Huma
- Ixico PLC
- Kinsa Inc.
- Koneksa Health
- Neurotrack Technologies Inc.
- Vivosensmedical GmbH
- Winterlight Labs
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|129
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Digital Biomarker Types
- Comparison of Traditional and Digital Biomarkers
- Pestel Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Environmental
- Legal
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Digital Biomarkers Market
- Increase in Product Costs
- Effects on Supply Chain
- Opportunities for Local Production
- Conclusion
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Mhealth Apps and Wearables
- Growing Application of Digital Biomarkers in Neurodegenerative and Psychiatric Disorders
- Increasing Role of Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials
- Corporate Wellness Programs and Incentives
- Market Restraints
- Data Standardization and Interpretation Issues
- Difficulties in Validation of Biomarkers
- Data Privacy and Protection
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Technology Innovations
- Increasing Research Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence-based Digital Biomarkers
- Enhancement of Digital Biomarkers by AI and ML
- Benefits of AI-Driven Digital Biomarkers
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by System Component
- Key Takeaways
- Data Collection Tools
- Data Integration Systems
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers
- Monitoring Digital Biomarkers
- Predictive Digital Biomarkers
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
- Key Takeaways
- Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders
- Psychiatric Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Other Therapeutic Areas
- Market Breakdown by End-user
- Key Takeaways
- Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutions
- Healthcare Providers
- Patients and Caregivers
- Employers
- Payers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Prominent Digital Biomarkers Companies
- Competitor Types and Their Strategies
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Large Technology Companies
- Small and Medium-Size Technology Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Launches
- Acquisitions and Mergers
- Regulatory Approvals
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Digital Biomarkers Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction
- Sustainability Factors
- Environmental Sustainability
- Social Sustainability
- Economic Sustainability
- Other Factors
- Scaling Sustainable Practices in Healthcare
- Business Practices Implementing Sustainable Solutions
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0i5g4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment