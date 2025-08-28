Digital Biomarkers Global Markets Report 2025 | Rising Adoption of Mhealth Apps and Wearables, Growing Application in Neurodegenerative and Psychiatric Disorders, Increasing Role in Clinical Trials

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biomarkers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for digital biomarkers is estimated to grow from $5 billion in 2025 to $18.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% from 2025 through 2030.



This report provides an overview of the global market for digital biomarkers and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year data of 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 through 2030.

The market is segmented based on system components, applications, therapeutic areas, end users and regions. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), focusing on major countries in these regions. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.



The report includes:

53 data tables and 54 additional tables

An overview of the global market for digital biomarkers

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Information regarding major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, distribution channel and technological advancements that are affecting the overall market

Evaluation of market potential and revenue forecast for the digital biomarkers market based on system component, application, therapeutic area, end user and region

Insights into the industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, growth strategies and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances

Profiles of the leading companies, including Actigraph LLC., AliveCor Inc., Altoida, Evidation Health Inc., and IXICO Plc.

Company Profiles

Actigraph LLC.

Akili Inc.

Alivecor Inc.

Altoida

Embic Corp.

Empatica Inc.

Evidation Health Inc.

Feel Therapeutics

Huma

Ixico PLC

Kinsa Inc.

Koneksa Health

Neurotrack Technologies Inc.

Vivosensmedical GmbH

Winterlight Labs

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Digital Biomarker Types

Comparison of Traditional and Digital Biomarkers

Pestel Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental

Legal

Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Digital Biomarkers Market

Increase in Product Costs

Effects on Supply Chain

Opportunities for Local Production

Conclusion

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Mhealth Apps and Wearables

Growing Application of Digital Biomarkers in Neurodegenerative and Psychiatric Disorders

Increasing Role of Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials

Corporate Wellness Programs and Incentives

Market Restraints

Data Standardization and Interpretation Issues

Difficulties in Validation of Biomarkers

Data Privacy and Protection

Market Opportunities

Growing Technology Innovations

Increasing Research Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Artificial Intelligence-based Digital Biomarkers

Enhancement of Digital Biomarkers by AI and ML

Benefits of AI-Driven Digital Biomarkers

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by System Component

Key Takeaways

Data Collection Tools

Data Integration Systems

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers

Monitoring Digital Biomarkers

Predictive Digital Biomarkers

Other Applications

Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Key Takeaways

Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders

Psychiatric Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

Market Breakdown by End-user

Key Takeaways

Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutions

Healthcare Providers

Patients and Caregivers

Employers

Payers

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Prominent Digital Biomarkers Companies

Competitor Types and Their Strategies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Large Technology Companies

Small and Medium-Size Technology Companies

Strategic Analysis

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

New Product Launches

Acquisitions and Mergers

Regulatory Approvals

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Digital Biomarkers Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction

Sustainability Factors

Environmental Sustainability

Social Sustainability

Economic Sustainability

Other Factors

Scaling Sustainable Practices in Healthcare

Business Practices Implementing Sustainable Solutions

Conclusion

Chapter 9 Appendix

