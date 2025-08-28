Smart Medical Devices Global Markets Report 2025-2030 | IoT Adoption, Wireless Communication Advances, and Rising Chronic Disease Burden Amid Aging Populations Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for smart medical devices is projected to grow from $87.7 billion in 2025 to reach $193.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2025 through 2030.

This report analyzes the global smart medical devices market and segments the market by product type, application and end user. The report also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The study focuses on product types, including implantable, wearable and non-wearable medical devices, assessing their adoption across diverse applications that include cardiovascular, diabetes, neurology and sleep disorders.





The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as advancements in innovation and technologies, an increasing number of chronic diseases, and product launches of novel smart medical devices.



Smart medical devices are abbreviated as Self-Directed, Motivated, Adaptive, Resource-Enriched, and Technologies-Embedded (SMART). These IoT-based devices are embedded with sensors that collect and analyze data and transmit it to the patient or physician via a connected network using various modes of technology, such as Bluetooth, WiFi, and others.



Smart medical devices are designed as Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare solutions, embedded with sensors to gather, analyze and transmit patients' information. These devices use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and connectivity solutions to quickly forward information to patients and doctors. Including advanced sensors and connectivity enhances remote monitoring and continuous health tracking, improving patient outcomes and clinical decision making.



Smart medical devices include biomedical monitoring systems that support continuous measurement of critical biomarkers for diagnostics, physiological health tracking and disease management. These devices have become even more sophisticated and efficient through advances in electronics, biocompatible materials and nanotechnology. Integrating small sensors into biomedical devices without disruption is now possible, improving diagnostic and prognostic capabilities.

The report evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting product and performance enhancement innovations. The study concludes with an analysis of major market players and their offerings. The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 through 2030.



103 data tables and 52 additional tables

A review of the global market for smart medical devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation and forecast of the market for smart medical devices, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user and region

A look at emerging technological trends, and the opportunities and gaps in current and future demand for smart medical devices

Coverage of the technological issues related to smart medical devices

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for smart medical devices due to their proprietary technologies, new products, and strategic alliances

Discussion of the industry value chain, the demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of the market

A patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in patent activity

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies

Profiles of the leading companies, including Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

Connectedhealth

Debiotech SA

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Health Care Originals

Insulet Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova PLC

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Omron Corp.

Ypsomed

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $87.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $193.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Challenges

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Impact of the U.S. Tariffs on the Global Smart Medical Devices Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Component Sourcing and Design

Manufacturing and Assembly

Regulatory and Quality Compliance

Distribution and Logistics

Marketing and Sales

After-Sales Support and Services

Supply Chain Disruptions

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Improved Wireless Communication and Digital Health Technologies

Development of Internet of Things Technologies in Healthcare

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and a Growing Aging Population

Market Restraints

Limitations Associated with Smart Medical Devices

Data Privacy Concerns

Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Expansion in Emerging Markets

Preference for Personalized and Preventive Healthcare Options

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Nanotechnology-based Devices

Internet of Medical Things

Pipeline Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Top Jurisdiction

Patents by Top Inventor

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Implantable Medical Devices

Wearable Smart Medical Devices

Non-Wearable Smart Medical Devices

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Application

Key Takeaways

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Neurology

Sleep Disorders

Others

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by End-user

Key Takeaways

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Global Market Share of Leading Companies

Key Strategies for Smart Medical Devices Manufacturers

Distribution Networks

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Smart Medical Devices Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG in the Smart Medical Devices Industry

ESG Risk Ratings Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

