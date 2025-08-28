Smart Medical Devices Global Markets Report 2025-2030 | IoT Adoption, Wireless Communication Advances, and Rising Chronic Disease Burden Amid Aging Populations Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for smart medical devices is projected to grow from $87.7 billion in 2025 to reach $193.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2025 through 2030.
This report analyzes the global smart medical devices market and segments the market by product type, application and end user. The report also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The study focuses on product types, including implantable, wearable and non-wearable medical devices, assessing their adoption across diverse applications that include cardiovascular, diabetes, neurology and sleep disorders.
The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as advancements in innovation and technologies, an increasing number of chronic diseases, and product launches of novel smart medical devices.
Smart medical devices are abbreviated as Self-Directed, Motivated, Adaptive, Resource-Enriched, and Technologies-Embedded (SMART). These IoT-based devices are embedded with sensors that collect and analyze data and transmit it to the patient or physician via a connected network using various modes of technology, such as Bluetooth, WiFi, and others.
Smart medical devices are designed as Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare solutions, embedded with sensors to gather, analyze and transmit patients' information. These devices use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and connectivity solutions to quickly forward information to patients and doctors. Including advanced sensors and connectivity enhances remote monitoring and continuous health tracking, improving patient outcomes and clinical decision making.
Smart medical devices include biomedical monitoring systems that support continuous measurement of critical biomarkers for diagnostics, physiological health tracking and disease management. These devices have become even more sophisticated and efficient through advances in electronics, biocompatible materials and nanotechnology. Integrating small sensors into biomedical devices without disruption is now possible, improving diagnostic and prognostic capabilities.
Report Scope
The report evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting product and performance enhancement innovations. The study concludes with an analysis of major market players and their offerings. The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) from 2025 through 2030.
The report includes:
- 103 data tables and 52 additional tables
- A review of the global market for smart medical devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation and forecast of the market for smart medical devices, and a corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user and region
- A look at emerging technological trends, and the opportunities and gaps in current and future demand for smart medical devices
- Coverage of the technological issues related to smart medical devices
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand for smart medical devices due to their proprietary technologies, new products, and strategic alliances
- Discussion of the industry value chain, the demand-supply gap, and factors driving the growth of the market
- A patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in patent activity
- A discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Connectedhealth
- Debiotech SA
- Dexcom Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Health Care Originals
- Insulet Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Livanova PLC
- Medtronic
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Omron Corp.
- Ypsomed
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|179
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$87.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$193.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Challenges
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Future Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of the U.S. Tariffs on the Global Smart Medical Devices Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Development
- Component Sourcing and Design
- Manufacturing and Assembly
- Regulatory and Quality Compliance
- Distribution and Logistics
- Marketing and Sales
- After-Sales Support and Services
- Supply Chain Disruptions
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Improved Wireless Communication and Digital Health Technologies
- Development of Internet of Things Technologies in Healthcare
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and a Growing Aging Population
- Market Restraints
- Limitations Associated with Smart Medical Devices
- Data Privacy Concerns
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion in Emerging Markets
- Preference for Personalized and Preventive Healthcare Options
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Nanotechnology-based Devices
- Internet of Medical Things
- Pipeline Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Top Jurisdiction
- Patents by Top Inventor
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Implantable Medical Devices
- Wearable Smart Medical Devices
- Non-Wearable Smart Medical Devices
- Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Neurology
- Sleep Disorders
- Others
- Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by End-user
- Key Takeaways
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Global Market Share of Leading Companies
- Key Strategies for Smart Medical Devices Manufacturers
- Distribution Networks
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Smart Medical Devices Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG in the Smart Medical Devices Industry
- ESG Risk Ratings Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
