Titan Mining Graphite Testwork Demonstrates Product Meets Battery, Industrial and Defense Specifications

Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI; OTCQB: TIMCF) ("Titan" or the "Company") announced today positive results from independent downstream testing on natural flake graphite from its 100% owned Kilbourne graphite project located in St. Lawrence County, NY demonstrating that Kilbourne graphite can be transformed into multiple high-value product streams, supporting Titan's strategy to unlock diversified revenue opportunities across multiple industry groups.

Key Results and Commercial Applications:

Battery Materials: Kilbourne graphite was successfully processed into spherical graphite (USPG) with 99.99% purity, high tap density, and favorable particle size distribution, confirming its suitability as anode material for lithium-ion batteries.



Industrial Products: Micronized and purified products achieved >99.9% purity, meeting specifications for refractories, lubricants, automotive, and specialty industrial markets that demand consistent quality and high performance.

Defense and Aerospace: Ultra-high purities and processing flexibility support potential qualification for military-specification (MiL-spec) materials, including applications in thermal management, composites, coatings, and defense-grade energy storage.

Don Taylor, CEO of Titan commented: “This is a key milestone as we advance toward becoming the first fully integrated U.S. producer of natural flake graphite in more than seventy years. These results confirm Kilbourne graphite can be processed into the high-purity products required for critical applications in aerospace, batteries, industrial and defense sectors.”

“By validating spherical, micronized, and purified graphite products, this testwork underscores Titan’s ability to serve multiple markets—from energy storage to defense-grade applications,” said Rita Adiani, President of Titan. “Equally important, Kilbourne strengthens U.S. supply chain security by reducing reliance on foreign graphite. These results enhance our commercial flexibility and reinforce the importance of our demonstration facility, which remains on track for commissioning later this year.”

Demonstration Facility Advancing

Titan is advancing construction of its graphite demonstration facility in St. Lawrence County. Approximately 70% of the equipment has been delivered and installation is underway. Commissioning expected in Q4 2025. The facility will validate the downstream flowsheet at scale and provide bulk product samples for customer qualification in the several sectors including, battery, industrial, and defense sectors.

Next Steps

Titan will continue downstream optimization and initiate electrochemical performance testing of its spherical graphite. Bulk samples produced from the demonstration facility are expected to be available for customer qualification and offtake discussions in late 2025.

Technical Summary Table

Product Type Key Metrics Purity (LOI) Commercial Relevance Flotation Concentrate Overall grade 95.0% Cg; Medium flake (+150 µm) 96.8% Cg; Mid fraction (-150 +71 µm) 96.4% Cg; Fine (-71 µm) 93.6% Cg 95.0–96.8% Saleable / qualifiable as -100 mesh concentrate; suitable for refractories, foundry, lubricants, friction Micronized Graphite (PMG D90-45, D90-15) D90 ~47 µm and ~17 µm; Bulk densities after purification: ~292 g/L D90 ~ 47 µm, ~276 g/L D90 ~ 17 µm; Particle sizes within target specs 99.95–99.97% High-purity micronized products; specialty industrial markets; feedstock for SPG Spherical Graphite (SPG18) D90 ~ 33 µm; D50 ~18 µm; D10 ~10 µm; Tap density 0.96 g/cm³; BET / SSA area 6.5 m²/g; Springback 4% 99.99% Meets anode-grade specifications for lithium-ion batteries Impurity Removal Zn reduced from ~2,099 ppm (concentrate) to 1.1 ppm (SPG); Fe reduced from ~3,600 ppm to 11 ppm; Si reduced from ~7,000 ppm to 11 ppm >99.9% after purification Enables qualification for MiL-spec defense, aerospace, and advanced composites Testing Conducted at ProGraphite GmbH in Germany– Kilbourne Graphite



Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All work and chemical analysis was conducted by ProGraphite GmbH in Germany, which is independent of the Company. The laboratory employs quality management systems that are in compliance with ISO 9001 standards, which ensures that the laboratory produces high-quality, accurate, and timely results. Equipment calibration using third-party standards are performed in prescribed intervals to ensure accuracy of the provided results. The QP is not aware of any factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Oliver Peters, a Principal Metallurgist and President of Metpro Management Inc., with over 25 years of mineral processing experience. He is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company. Mr. Peters is satisfied that the metallurgical testing procedures and associated assay methods used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies. He has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including core sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA’s first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan’s goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

