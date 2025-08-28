Vietnam Sunglasses Industry Research Report 2025-2034 | Rising Growth Amid Global Manufacturing Shifts

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Sunglasses Industry Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam's sunglasses production has shown a steady growth trend, which is mainly due to the global manufacturing transfer and Vietnam's local policies supporting light industry and export-oriented industries.

Vietnam's sunglasses manufacturing is mainly concentrated in industrially intensive areas in the south, such as Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province, and Dong Nai Province. These areas have a complete light industrial base, cheap labor, and convenient export ports, which are conducive to the formation of clustered production of sunglasses and other eyewear products. Some foreign-funded enterprises have set up factories in Vietnam to carry out OEM/ODM.

Especially in areas with strong sunshine such as Europe, the United States, and Australia, sunglasses have almost become a must-have daily necessity. In emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, India, and Africa, with the expansion of the middle class and the upgrading of consumption, the popularity of sunglasses is also steadily increasing. In addition, the fashion attributes of sunglasses have also greatly promoted their consumption growth. For example, the Vietnamese sunglasses market is continuing to grow.



Vietnamese sunglasses are also actively exported overseas, with the export market mainly concentrated in Europe and the United States. According to the publisher's data, Vietnam exported about 1.7683 million pairs of sunglasses in 2024, with an export value of more than 7.4 million US dollars. Its main export markets include Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States and other countries. Overall, the Vietnamese sunglasses market still has great development potential and room for development.



The publisher predicts that although Vietnam's sunglass manufacturing is still mainly OEM and has low technical content, Vietnam is expected to gradually improve its independent design and manufacturing capabilities in the field of sunglass in the future, driven by the continuous optimization of the global eyewear industry chain and the accelerated layout of foreign capital.



The publisher recommends that global sunglass manufacturers and related investment companies conduct timely research on the Vietnamese market and prepare for the layout of the Vietnamese sunglass market. The publisher's Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam offices will help foreign companies enter the Vietnamese sunglass manufacturing market.



Topics covered:

Overview of the Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Sunglasses Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

What are the main driving forces, challenges and opportunities of Sunglasses industry in Vietnam during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which companies are the main players in Vietnam's Sunglasses industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue of Vietnam's Sunglasses industry market during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which part of Vietnam's Sunglasses industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2034?

What are the main disadvantages facing Vietnam's Sunglasses industry?

How can foreign capital enter Vietnam's Sunglasses industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.62 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $34.08 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Sunglasses Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Sunglasses Industry

2.1.1 Definition of the Sunglasses Industry

2.1.2 Classification of Sunglasses

2.2 Sunglasses Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.2.1 Upstream: Raw Material Supply

2.2.2 Midstream: Production Design and Manufacturing

2.2.3 Downstream: Distribution and Terminal Services

2.3 The Policy Environment of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

2.4 Publisher's recommendations for foreign companies investing in Vietnam's Sunglasses industry



3 Supply and Demand of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.1.1 Sunglasses Production Situation in Vietnam

3.1.2 Sunglasses Output in Vietnam

3.1.3 Factors Affecting Vietnam's Sunglasses Production

3.2 Demand Analysis

3.2.1 Sunglasses Consumption in the World

3.2.2 Sunglasses Consumption in Vietnam

3.2.3 Sunglasses Consumption Structure Distribution



4 Import and Export of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

4.1.1 Import Volumes of Vietnam's Sunglasses

4.1.2 Import Sources of Vietnam's Sunglasses

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

4.2.1 Export Volumes of Vietnam's Sunglasses

4.2.2 Export Destinations of Vietnam's Sunglasses



5 Market Competition of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

5.1.1 Technical Barriers

5.1.2 Regulatory Approval Barriers

5.1.3 Capital Investment Barriers

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Competition in Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

5.2.4 Potential of New Entrants

5.2.5 Threat of Substitutes



6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Sunglasses

6.1 VIET NAM WEILAN OPTICAL CO LTD

6.1.1 Development History

6.1.2 Main Business

6.1.3 Operation Model

6.2 OKIA VIETNAM

6.2.1 Development History

6.2.2 Main Business

6.2.3 Operation Model



7. Outlook of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

7.1.1 Driving Force and Development Opportunities of Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges Faced by Vietnam's Sunglasses Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Sunglasses Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Sunglasses Industry in Vietnam

